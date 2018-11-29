The Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) has sent a letter to the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) urging the regional governing body to take action following a group of Myanmar fans were attacked in Malaysia during the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

As many as 20 Myanmar fans, including six women, were assaulted in Kuala Lumpur by a group of around 30 people while they were waiting at a bus shed after the Asian Lions’ defeat at the hands of Malaysia in the AFF Suzuki Cup.

And with it being a repeat of similar incidents of fan violence in recent years, it is understood that the Myanmar’s national federation has decided to write to the AFF to take stringent action to avoid such instances in the future.

It was reported that three Myanmar fans required medical attention while a few others were also injured in the latest violence against the Myanmar fans in Malaysia.

The Myanmar supporters were also at the receiving end of similar violence last year when they played Malaysia in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 2017 outside the Shah Alam Stadium in Selangor while there were also reports of violence against them in 2014.

Meanwhile, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has vowed that they will make sure such incidents will not happen again in the future.

“This is not the first or second time this is happening. This matter is not something only Malaysia should be apologising for. We sent a letter to the AFF and it’s not only for the fans of our country. We are doing it so that it won’t happen again in any host country when other countries come and play,” said Myanmar Football Federation general secretary U Ko Ko Thein.

“The host country should take extra care and responsibility around the stadium. The hosts also need to take responsibility for the spectators’ safety. If this keeps happening in an host country, it will affect the AFF’s integrity. No one will come and watch the matches in the future. Thus, in order to prevent this from happening again, we sent a letter to AFF,” he added.