The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal begins with Malaysia hosting Thailand as both squads aim to get one step closer to reaching the final.

Malaysia head into the clash as Group A runners up while Thailand play the favourites after proving to be the superior squad out of Group B.

And that’s it as we wrap the group stages of the @affsuzukicup 2018. But before we go, let’s take a look at what awaits the four teams in the semifinals of the #AFFSuzukiCup18! @Changsuek_TH @FAM_Malaysia @TheAzkalsPH #Vietnam #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/ODG6xYlpFB — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 25, 2018

It’s set to be a cracker of a matchup as Bukit Jalil Stadium is expected to provide an amazing atmosphere with fans backing their Harimau Malaya to the best of their efforts.

We definitely can’t wait for Saturday (December 1, 2018).

When and where to watch, live stream and updates:

Malaysia vs Thailand takes place on December 1, 2018 and kick-off is at 20:45 SGT.

FOX Sports Asia will have all the latest news, features and opinions from the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup as well as LIVE updates from all the matches through our live blogs right here.

Fans from Malaysia and Thailand can catch the coverage of the AFF Suzuki Cup on the FOX Sports Asia network.

Fans in Malaysia can tune into Astro Super Sports to watch the action take off. Live streaming of the tournament will be available on Astro Arena Sports.

Fans in the Philippines can watch this particular match on Aksyon TV.

Fans in Myanmar can catch the action unfold via Sky Net Sports.

Vietnam-based fans can witness the clash via VTV networks.