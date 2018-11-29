AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Vietnam vs Philippines tickets sold out

Tickets for the upcoming second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal clash between Vietnam and the Philippines at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi has been confirmed sold out as of November 29, 2018.

As per reports of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) last November 28, around 85% of tickets are already sold as of 5PM that day.

In the morning of November 29, VFF Secretary General Le Hoai Anh revealed that tickets have been sold-out already.

It was earlier reported that from the get-go that the tickets have been made available online, demand has been at a very high level that the servers were not able to handle the number of requests by fans eager to get a ticket to the crucial decider to the tournament final.

The VFF official also added according to a report from vietnamnews.vn that the system can only accommodate 10,000 people at a time prompting the websites to be blocked once that certain number has been exceeded.

Because of this, it sparked complaints from fans regarding the online ticket sales.

Vietnam vs Philippines Semifinal – Second Leg is set to kick off on December 6, 2018 at 8:30PM SGT.