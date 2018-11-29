Playing for the flag is undoubtedly one of the most prestigious things a professional footballer can do and for those participating in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, these things have become reality.

However, these stars also contribute to their respective clubs in football and they use their skill and talent to provide for a decent living for themselves and their families.

After all the competition in the AFF Suzuki Cup, players are going back to their clubs but here are a few names who are nearing the end of their current contracts with the club and may end up playing for a different team if they cannot come up with new deals.

Que Ngoc Hai – Vietnam

A 25-year-old defender, Que Ngoc Hai is Vietnam’s vice captain for the AFF Suzuki Cup and has helped the team reach the semi-finals in the competition.

He has played in all four group stage matches for the Golden Dragons so far and his versatility at the back makes him an important player.

The defender currently plays for Vietnamese club Song Lam Nghe An where he has been since 2012.

Gabriel Quak – Singapore

Next is Singapore winger Gabriel Quak who has also been present in all AFF Suzuki Cup matches for the nation but unfortunately failed to lead the team into the semifinal.

At 27 years old, he plays for Thai League 2 team Navy FC.

Soe Moe Kyaw – Myanmar

The first teenager to make it to the list, Myanmar’s Soe Moe Kyaw is only 19 years old and has so much potential ahead of him.

He has represented the team well, appearing in all four AFF Suzuki Cup matches as well and the defender has shown glimpses of what he can do given more time to grow.

Faris Ramli – Singapore

Another Singaporean makes the list as Faris Ramli currently plays for PKNS at club level and the winger has been impressive for them at six goals in 21 appearances.

For Singapore, he played big parts in their AFF Suzuki Cup run and even scored once in he competition in a 6-1 thrashing of Timor-Leste.

Lwin Moe Aung – Myanmar

Another young Myanmar talent who got his time to play among the big players in the region is Lwin Moe Aung.

At 18 years old, he was thrust into the starting lineup in all four AFF Suzuki Cup matches for the team and the defender did well for himself despite not being able to register a goal or assist.

He was tough especially in their match against Vietnam where he wasn’t afraid to go toe-to-toe with a contender.

Baihakki Khaizan – Singapore

The third Singaporean to make the list, Baihakki Khaizan is the oldest in the crop at 34 years old.

The veteran only saw action in one game in the AFF Suzuki Cup – a 3-0 loss to Thailand when he came on as a substitute.

At club level, he last played for Thai club Udon Thani when he was sent out on loan by parent club Muangthong United. The centre-back may still be a player for a team looking for veteran presence in the back line.

Andik Vermansyah – Indonesia

Last but not the least in the list is Indonesian star Andik Vermansyah. In general, the team had a disappointing campaign and the winger did not do much to help the team.

He started three out of four matches but never completed 90 minutes in any of his appearances.

The 27-year-old last played for Malaysian club Kedah where played 14 matches and scored twice.