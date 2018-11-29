AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Head to Head: Thailand vs Malaysia

With the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup now in its knockout stages, fans are getting ready for exciting clashes as four teams remain.

Vietnam and the Philippines face-off in one semifinal matchup but today’s topic is on the defending champions Thailand as they battle a hungry Malaysia side.

The first leg will be played at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur while the Thais host the second leg at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok.

In preparation for the coming battle, we take a look at their previous AFF Suzuki Cup matches in the past.

1996 Group Stage – Thailand 1 – 1 Malaysia

In the inaugural year, Thailand and Malaysia were placed in Group B. In both teams’ third games they were pitted against each other with crucial points needed to qualify.

Thailand got on to an early lead as Kiatisuk “Zico” Senamuang scored in the 26th minute to give the War Elephants the lead.

However, the Malaysian Tigers would bounce back in the second half with a goal from Zainal Abidin Hassan in the 59th.

It would eventually end in a draw and the two teams would finish in the top two to move on to the knockout stages.

1996 Final – Thailand 1 – 0 Malaysia

After disposing their respective opponents in the semifinals, the two nations would clash again in the decisive event and this time only one winner would surface.

It was the usual suspect as “Zico” scored in the 9th minute to give the Thais the early lead and this time they would not surrender that advantage despite desperate attempts from Malaysia.

This would result in Thailand being the tournament’s first ever winners and they would go on to dominate in the coming years.

2000 Semifinals – Thailand 2 – 0 Malaysia

After being put in opposing groups to start the tournament, the two nations would meet again in the semifinals of the match.

Playing as hosts, Thailand had the upper hand and it was evident in the match as Zico scored another goal, this time in the 30th minute, to put the War Elephants ahead early.

Tawan Sripan doubled the lead only five minutes later to put the hosts 2-0 up and Malaysia could not muster any offence to bounce back as they were eliminated in the contest as the Thais would eventually win the whole competition.

2002 Group Stage – Malaysia 3 – 1 Thailand

For the first time since 1996, the two teams battled in the group stages and the Malaysians finally won their first AFF Suzuki Cup match against Thailand in impressive fashion.

It looked like another matchup Thailand were looking to win as they scored first behind Therdsak Chaiman’s goal in the 23rd but the Malaysians were able to bounce back.

Akmal Rizal scored in the 45th to tie the game and goals from Tengku Hazman and Indra Putra in the second half put them up 3-1 to eventually get maximum points.

Malaysia would win the group with the War Elephants finishing second. However, Malaysia would eventually be eliminated in the semis while Thailand marched on to win yet another AFF Suzuki Cup title.

2004 Group Stage – Malaysia 2 – 1 Thailand

Part of Group B for the 2004 campaign, Malaysia and Thailand faced-off at Bukit Jalil with both teams battling for a spot in the knockout stages.

Sarayuth Chaikamdee opened the scoring for the match and gave the Thais the lead in the 45th minute but they couldn’t stop Malaysia in the second half. Muhamad Khalid secured two goals in two minutes to give the hosts the lead and eventually the victory.

Malaysia would finish are runners-up in the group while Thailand failed to move on to the semis.

2007 Group Stage – Thailand 1 – 0 Malaysia

In the final match of the group stages, Thailand and Malaysia battled to see who would win the group as both teams headed into their match both with four points each.

Playing at Suphachalasai Stadium in Bangkok, the Thais got the advantage thanks to a goal from Sarayuth in the in the 48th minute which spelled to be the deciding goal in the match. Thailand would go on and win the group but both would advance to the next round.

2008 Group Stage – Thailand 3 – 0 Malaysia

Another group stage battle pitted the two teams against each other and Thailand were dominant en route to a 3-0 win.

Goals by Sutee Suksomkit and Teerasil Dangda saw them go up 3-0 as they were impressive throughout the campaign.

Malaysia would fail to advance to the next round after only winning one of their three group stage events.

2010 Group Stage – Thailand 0 – 0 Malaysia

In a tense affair, neither nations found a goal in their 0-0 draw as they played their group stage matches in Indonesia.

Malaysia would do just enough to finish second in the group but would improve in the knockout stages as they eventually secured their first-ever AFF Suzuki Cup crown.

Meanwhile, Thailand had a poor outing as they did not progress through the group stages.

2012 Semifinal – Thailand 3 – 1 Malaysia (on aggregate)

After winning Group A, Thailand faced Group B runners-up Malaysia in the semifinals.

In the first leg, the two teams settled for a 1-1 draw at the Bukit Jalil with goals from Norshahrul Idlan and Teerasil cancelled each other out and made for a tense second leg in Bangkok.

However, the Thais were impressive in their home leg match as they beat the Malaysians 2-0 behind Teerasil and Theeraton Bunmathan goals which spelled the difference in the tie.

2014 Group Stage – Malaysia 2 – 3 Thailand

In a very exciting matchup, Thailand took maximum points against Malaysia in their group stage battle thanks to a last-minute winner from the War Elephants.

Malaysia went ahead thanks to a Mohd Amri goal but Adisak Kraisorn was able to level terms in the 43rd minute.

Safiq Rahim gave the Malaysians back the lead with his goal in the second half but Charyl Yannis Chappuis levelled it again for the Thais before Adisak scored in the 90th minute to give them the win.

2014 Finals – Thailand 4 – 3 Malaysia (on aggregate)

The two teams would face-off again in the AFF Suzuki Cup, this time in the finals and Thailand won the first leg of their matchup 2-0 behind goals from Charyl and Kroekrit Thawikan.

With a comfortable lead, the Thais were shell-shocked in their away game as Malaysia stormed with three goals by Indra Putra and Safiq to give the Malaysians a 3-2 aggregate lead.

Unfortunately for them, the Thais had too much fire power and two goals in a span of five minutes gave them the goals needed to take the aggregate win 4-3. Charyl and Chanathip Songkrasin were the goal suppliers which helped Thailand get the finals victory.