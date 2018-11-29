AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: 80,000 Bukit Jalil tickets soldout for Malaysia vs Thailand

Malaysia are set to take on Thailand in the first leg of their semifinal clash at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Saturday and ticket sales have gone through the roof.

All 80000 tickets available for the game have been sold, with the stadium expected to be at full capacity yet again on matchday.

40000 online tickets had been sold off in the past couple of days and the 40000 that remained, which were set to be released today, have also gone like hot cakes, selling out within three hours.

Ticket sales for Malaysian matches have not always gone this smoothly in the past, with fans forced to wait in long queues and deal with an unorganised system. However, that seems to have changed for the better, with a new, more efficient system put in place.

Kesemua 80,000 Tiket Telah Habis Terjual Baca penuh di https://t.co/hf6m3Bj5cB Terima kasih Malaysia! Jumpa anda semua di Stadium Nasional, Bukit Jalil, Sabtu ini.#FAM #HarimauMalaya pic.twitter.com/HIIbZuE0MC — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) November 29, 2018

While exactly half the tickets are sold online, out of the remaining 40000, 30000 are sold at the venue while 10000 are offered at retail outlets. In this case, 10,000 were auctioned off at select Al-Ikhsan Sports outlets.

This is the second consecutive time that the Bukit Jalil will be at full capacity, with tickets also being sold out for Malaysia’s final group stage game against Myanmar.

Malaysia will square off against Thailand in the first leg of their two-legged semifinal affair on Saturday before making the trip to the Rajamangala Stadium for the return leg next Wednesday.