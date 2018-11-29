AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Air Asia boss gives cheaper flights for Malaysia against Thailand

It seems that Air Asia boss Tony Fernandes pulled through with helping Malaysians watch the semifinals matches in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

A few days ago, a tweet was sent out requesting the Malaysian entrepreneur if there was any way he could have special chartered flights for fans who want to watch the games in Bangkok when Malaysia take on Thailand.

Fernandes was quick to reply by saying he’s “looking into it.”

Hi Tan Sri @tonyfernandes ! Can @AirAsia make a special charted flight for “ekor” Harimau Malaya to Bangkok for the second leg of #AFFSuzuki2018 ? pic.twitter.com/mzTDkcINJu — Semuanya BOLA (@mysemuanyabola) November 25, 2018

Now, only a few days later, the Queens Park Rangers majority shareholder has unveiled that he has completed the deal that should help more fans get to Bangkok.

In a tweet, he said:

Okay @UltrasTranung . Special charter flight at low fare will be organised. Enjoy and come one malaysia. Make sure you Loud in voice on Saturday. ULTRATony signing off. @SyedSaddiq @riadasmat @Benyaminismail — Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes) November 29, 2018

Fans have been quick to avail of the incredible offer, creating a queue at Bukit Jalil and in Al Ikhsan outlets.

Penjualan Tiket Di Stadium Nasional, Bukit Jalil Telah Bermula 10.00 Pagi Tadi Penjualan tiket Separuh Akhir 1 #AFFSuzukiCup18 Malaysia lwn Thailand, Sabtu ini sedang berlangsung di kaunter tiket Pintu A, B & E. Penebusan tiket online di kaunter Pintu D.#FAM #HarimauMalaya pic.twitter.com/GP6S1KrmUC — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) November 29, 2018

Situasi di al-ikhsan SPORTS dan Football Republic pagi ini. Penyokong Harimau Malaya memang awesome! Dapatkan tiket Malaysia VS Thailand anda hari ini! pic.twitter.com/184YnjG2Az — al-ikhsanSPORTS (@alikhsantweet) November 29, 2018

Malaysia host Thailand at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in the first leg on December 1, while the second leg will be played at Rajamangala National Stadium on December 5.