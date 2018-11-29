AFF Suzuki Cup |

AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Air Asia boss gives cheaper flights for Malaysia against Thailand

It seems that Air Asia boss Tony Fernandes pulled through with helping Malaysians watch the semifinals matches in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

A few days ago, a tweet was sent out requesting the Malaysian entrepreneur if there was any way he could have special chartered flights for fans who want to watch the games in Bangkok when Malaysia take on Thailand.

Fernandes was quick to reply by saying he’s “looking into it.”

Now, only a few days later, the Queens Park Rangers majority shareholder has unveiled that he has completed the deal that should help more fans get to Bangkok.

In a tweet, he said:

Fans have been quick to avail of the incredible offer, creating a queue at Bukit Jalil and in Al Ikhsan outlets.

Malaysia host Thailand at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in the first leg on December 1, while the second leg will be played at Rajamangala National Stadium on December 5.

