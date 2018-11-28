Philippines captain Phil Younghusband has taken to Instagram to appeal to fans to support their national team ahead of their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal clash against Vietnam following dismal home attendance figures during the group stage.

The Azkals had the lowest home attendance figures in the group stage among the 10 participating nations in the AFF Suzuki Cup this year — even falling behind Timor-Leste who played their ‘home’ matches in Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur.

Fan support is important in the @affsuzukicup and we rank the 10 nations accordingly! 📣🙌 #10 – 7,849!

…

#1 – 95,904!!! See the complete list, here!#AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPridehttps://t.co/sySmLtRHDq — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) November 27, 2018

And the Philippines captain who came across the figure wasn’t happy about it and posted an appeal to all the Azkals fans to turn up for the first leg of their semifinal against Vietnam which is to be held at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod on December 2.

“I just saw this now. It saddens me to see out of the 10 teams in the Suzuki Cup 2018 competition, from each of the team’s two home games in the group, we have had the lowest attendance and rank last,” Phil Younghusband wrote on his account.

“Even Timor-Leste who did not play one game in their own country have been able to garner more support than us. I’m sure there are a number of reasons for this, something that maybe cannot be solved in a few days.”

“In our semi finals in the past, we have sometimes struggled in the away ties because of the atmosphere and the hostile crowds that cheer on their home team and intimidate us. We need to do the same on our own turf.”

“That’s why I ask for your support this Sunday vs Vietnam in our home leg of the semi final. If you are in Bacolod, can fly to Bacolod or can tell friends in Bacolod, let’s try and fill Pa-naad Stadium. Salamat mga kababayans! ” he wrote.

The Philippines captain will be hoping his appeal will urge the fans to turn up in good numbers at the Panaad Stadium come Sunday.