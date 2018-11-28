AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: 6 stars who will be playing for new clubs next season

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 has been a blast so far, and as we head into the semifinals, the stage is set for even more entertainment. Keeping the tournament in mind, we looked at some of the stars from the AFF Championship and where they might end up playing next season.

The following players are all going to be at new clubs next term, and if the AFF Suzuki Cup is anything to go by, their teams can consider themselves lucky to have them.

#6 Irfan Fandi (Singapore)

Being a star kid may or may not end up being good for you. Irfan Fandi could have stayed in the shadow of his father for long, but the Singaporean was at his best some time now and showed some of that magic in the AFF Suzuki Cup. And the youngster has decided to try his luck in an overseas league .

Taking the decision to join BG Pathum United may have been a difficult one for Fandi, but he finds himself there nonetheless, looking to get out of the Thai league 2 as a result. The club has been pursuing him for two years now, and he will finally move there.

#5 Andik Vermansyah (Indonesia)

Indonesia has had an underwhelming AFF Suzuki Cup. And one of their stars Andik Vermansyah will be looking to find a new club and fast next season, after being released by his previous side Kedah FA of Malaysia Super League.

The Indonesian has been one of the better performers for Indonesia at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 but his Kedah contract has not been renewed, opening up new possibilities and avenues for the 27-year-old.

He has added goals to his obviously exciting forward play lately, so wherever he goes he will surely be an asset for his team.

#4 Zulfahmi Arifin (Singapore)

Zulfahmi Arifin is no stranger to Southeast Asian football fans either, and the versatile player has been on the radar of some big clubs owing to his performances for club and country.

The Singapore Lions star played at the AFF Suzuki Cup knowing that he will be taking on a new adventure next season at the club level. Where exactly, is anybody’s guess at this point.

What we do know is, that the 27-year-old who became the third from the country to play in the Thai League when he joined Chonburi last December will not be with the Sharks next season, and wants a change quick.

#3 Zaw Min Tun (Myanmar)

We have Myanmar defender Zaw Min Tun next up as the player who will be playing at a different club next season. Having played for his country at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, the centre-back now takes his talents with him to Chonburi with an aim to do even better.

Moving from his native Yangon won’t be easy considering he was at Yangon United for a good few years, but even a loan opportunity that is set to materialise could make all the difference. Expect big things from the Asian Lions star.

#2 Sithu Aung (Myanmar)

Sticking with players from Myanmar, young Sithu Aung who is expected to make waves in the years to come. The Myanmar international has grabbed the opportunity to play for his country with both hands and has been incredibly proficient.

Having scored for his country at the AFF Suzuki Cup, he goes to Chonburi full of confidence and ready to make an impact. His former side Yadanarbon may well be shaking his heads wondering why they let him go.

#1 Akram Mahinan (Malaysia)

Perhaps the biggest star on the list is Akram Mahinan. The Malaysian star has sizzled as off late and he finds himself looking for new suitors heading into the next season.

His next destination might yet to be unknown, but hat we know however, is that his time at Kedah FA has come to an end, and he announced the same via social media recently. Considering his successful AFF Suzuki Cup performance, his midfield prowess could prove to be deadly wherever he goes.