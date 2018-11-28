AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Vietnam arrive in Philippines days ahead of semifinal clash

An image has been circulating in social media in which a Vietnam Airlines is already in the Bacolod-Silay Airport premises which is believed to be carrying the Vietnam national team.

This development shows the intent of the Golden Dragons to be able to settle as soon as possible to the environment and have the best possible preparation for the upcoming first leg of the semifinal clash against the Philippines this Sunday, December 2, in Panaad Park and Stadium.

With the visiting squad now within the locality of the playing venue days ahead of the match schedule, ample time for rest and recovery, and preparation can be afforded to them which could play in their favour.

Vietnam head into the semifinal clash as Group A winners as they face Group B second placers, the Philippines.