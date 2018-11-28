The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) decided that a bulk of the tickets for their semifinal second leg match against Philippines on December 6 will be sold online. But it looks like the VFF underestimated the demand for the match passes leaving them scrambling!

The match tickets were to be sold through four websites vebongdaonline.vn, vebongonline.com.vn, ticketonline.vff.org.vn, and vebongda.vff.org.vn. But now the fans are complaining that all of those websites have crashed and they are unable to get their hands on the tickets for the all-important clash.

According to the VFF, as many as 20,000 tickets for the match at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi were made available for sale online, but due to internet congestion arising from the high demand from Vietnam fans, only 9,000 tickets were successfully ordered until 3 pm local time.

Vietnam had topped Group A of the AFF Suzuki Cup to earn the semifinal clash against the Azkals. The first-leg of the semifinal will be played at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod, Philippines on December 2 followed by the return leg in Hanoi on December 6.

Each person can make one transaction using their identity card to buy a maximum of four tickets for the game. Tickets range from 200,000 VND (US $8.7) to 500,000 VND (US$21.7).

Once booked online, the fans can receive their tickets either through the Vietnam Post or collect them at the VFF’s office on a fixed day, reported the local media.

Earlier, the VFF had sold tickets for the group stage home matches through various public bodies, online registration and at ticket counters in and around the stadium. But after a negative reaction they decided to sell all tickets online, according to the reports.