AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Top 5 MVP front-runners

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 group stage has produced standout performances from all squads. But five players stood out the most at the moment, helping their respective squads qualify for the semifinal.

Without further delay, here are the top five players who could be in the running for the best player of the tournament award.

5. Norshahrul Idlan Talaha (Malaysia, Striker – 4 goals in 4 appearances)

The Pahang FA forward has been the barometer for Harimau Malaya’s AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 campaign in the group stage.

His four goals came in at the crucial junctures of his squad’s three fixtures (against Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar).

Norshahrul Idlan Talaha's well-finished header is the winner of our Matchday 1 Goal of the Round!

Curiously, the only time he wasn’t able to score for his side came to be the only loss they suffered, which was against Vietnam in an away clash.

If Norshahrul can maintain his scoring form in the knockout phase, then he has a very strong case of winning the best player award by being his team’s undoubted talisman.

4. Sanrawat Dechmitr (Thailand, Midfielder – 220 passes, 4 assists in 4 appearances)

Bangkok United’s architect has been able to bring his creative genius for the War Elephants during the Suzuki Cup group stage.

Being the undisputed top distributor of the ball (220 passes) and providing four assists make him Thailand’s midfield maestro in this tournament.

Thailand's Adisak Kraisorn continues to sit pretty on top of the scoring charts! Grabbing goal no. 8 of the tournament against Singapore!

#TimeToShine #THAvSIN pic.twitter.com/47qmNocWa9 — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 25, 2018

If he can maintain such high level of playmaking as Milovan Rajevac’s main conductor onwards to reaching the final, then it would be no surprise if he gets considered as the MVP.

3. Nguyen Anh Duc (Vietnam, Striker – 2 goals, 2 assists in 3 appearances)

Despite featuring in only three games out of a possible four (he was rested in the final group match against Cambodia), Nguyen Anh Duc registered 2 goals and 2 assists.

He was only stopped on his tracks once against Myanmar with the clash ending in a goalless draw.

If the Becamex Binh Duong striker can regain his form in the semifinals and continue with his devastating ways in favour of the Golden Dragons, then he has a legitimate shot of earning the title as the tournament’s best.

2. Nguyen Quang Hai (Vietnam, Midfielder – 2 goals, 2 assists in 4 appearances)

The midfielder can arguably be considered as the heart and soul of Vietnam in the group stages.

His goals came from a sublime free-kick against Laos and in open-play against Cambodia.

Watch as Nguyen Quang Hai's free kick curled precisely into the bottom corner!

Aside from that, he’s notched two assists, and has been the main string puller for head coach Park Hang-seo’s squad.

He’s definitely in top-form at the moment heading into the semifinals, and if Vietnam can go further in the tournament, then he might just get the best player award, which will be remarkable feat as he is only 21 years of age.

1. Adisak Kraisorn (Thailand, Striker – 8 goals in 4 appearances)

Muangthong United’s target-man literally started with a bang by scoring six goals in their opening match against Timor-Leste.

He’s been a consistent goalscorer as well, adding two in the remaining fixtures for a total of eight goals at the conclusion of the group stage making him the current top goal-scorer.

He has only been stopped from scoring once, against the Philippines, in an away fixture in a wet and damp pitch of Panaad.

With his undeniable goalscoring exploits for the War Elephants, Adisak Kraisorn, aka “Ultraman” at this moment, is the front-runner as the competition’s MVP.

Honourable mentions: Nguyen Cong Phuong (Vietnam – 2 goals), Supachai Jaided (Thailand – 3 goals)

Note that the MVP race is still very much open at this moment as the semifinal stage still awaits four teams that could tip the scales to players who might come up with surprise performances.

But do you agree with this current list? Who are your Top 5 MVP candidates then? Share them in the comments section.