Well-aware of the long journey to Bacolod via connecting flight and aiming to have the best preparation possible for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal clash against the Philippines, the Vietnamese football team instead are going to fly direct to Bacolod.

In a report via the Vietnam News Agency, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will fly the squad directly to Bacolod-Silay Airport to avoid long lay-overs that a normal civilian route will undertake.

The direct flight will only take three to four hours compared to the possible 15 hours travel, this making the journey much shorter which will very much aid the entire squad in terms rest and recovery, and preparation ahead of the crucial fixture against the hosts, Philippines.

The Vietnam Golden Dragons head to the semifinal as Group A winners while the Philippine Azkals represent Group B after finishing as runners-up.

Watch how Vietnam cruised to a victory over Cambodia as they firmly remained in control with 3 goals! 🙌🏻💯#AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #VIEvCAM Match Report: https://t.co/4TsXQVPGsd pic.twitter.com/zEs5yV8C5L — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 24, 2018

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal first leg between the Philippines and Vietnam is scheduled to kick-off in Panaad Park and Stadium on December 2 at 7:30 PM.