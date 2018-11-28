AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: 5 teams with the most shots in the group stage

At the moment, Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand and Malaysia are the four teams left standing after the group stages of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup and expect epic clashes moving forward as nations look to take one step closer to immortality.

As these teams continue to do so, we keep taking a look back at how things were during the group stages and, this time, concentrate at the teams with the most number of shots so far in the competition.

So far we’ve had 533 total shots, with it producing 65 goals in the process.

Stats are collected via OPTA as we look at whether the teams with the most shots have converted them into goals that saw them through to the knockouts.

PHILIPPINES – 59 SHOTS



Coming in fifth are the Philippines who have come up with 59 total shots. The Azkals have not dazzled in front of goal but have done enough to win two out of four matches and go through to the next round.

They scored five goals in the group stages and with a team so used to battling close games, this may certainly come in handy in the knockout stages.

Among the Azkals, Manuel Ott has the most attempts with six but has yet to register a goal in the competition.

MYANMAR – 63 SHOTS



With four more shots than the Azkals, Myanmar are in fourth place with 63 goals. Unfortunately, their good start to the AFF Suzuki Cup ended in heartbreak as they bowed out of the competition with a loss in their last match.

They have seven goals to show for in the competition, with Bo Bo Hlaing as their top goal-scorer with two in the competition in nine attempts.

As for the player with the most number of shots, Thu Aung leads the team with 12.

SINGAPORE – 64 SHOTS



Breaking into the top three in terms of the most number of shots, Singapore have 64 but also failed to convert enough to advance to the semifinals.

With 64 total shots throughout the AFF Suzuki Cup, Ikhsan Fandi has the most with 15 and he actually tops the list of the players with most shots so far in the season.

Unfortunately, the Singaporeans were only able to convert seven of those shots to goals with defender Safuwan Baharudin surprisingly being the team’s top scorer with three in the comptition.

MALAYSIA – 66 SHOTS



After the Philippines, Malaysia are the second team in the list who will feature in the knockout stages and they finish second-best in terms of shots in the group stages with 66.

They have two players in the top 10 when it comes to most shots in the group stages with Safawi Rasid taking 13 attempts, while Norshahrul Idlan Talaha is tied in seventh place with nine attempts.

As for goal scorers, Norshahrul had four in the group stages while skipper Zaquan Adha converted thrice in the competition.

VIETNAM – 70 SHOTS



Last but certainly not the least are Vietnam who have fired the most number of shots in the group stage with 70 attempts.

They are second-best in the number of goals scored with eight, with Thailand taking the top spot with 15 goals converted in the group stages.

The Vietnamese got the bulk of their goals from three players players, with Nguyen Anh Duc, Nguyen Cong Phuong and Nguyen Quang Hai all having two each in the the competition.