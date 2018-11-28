AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: 5 teams with the least number of passes in group stage

Football is a team sport and one of the most important aspects in the game is passing. With the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 group stage concluded, let us take a look at the other end of the spectrum – teams with the least passes.

With the help of Opta stats, here are the five teams with the LEAST number of passes in the group stage.

5. Indonesia (1,660 passes)

Indonesia have had a forgettable 2018 campaign, being eliminated after registering only one win in the rest of the group stage.

When it comes to passing, the Merah Putih stand at the lower half of the table, at sixth.

Their 1,660 completed passes has its bulk from the backline and the midfield with midfielder Evan Dimas (231 passes) and centre-back Hansamu Yama (225 passes) leading the passing statistics for a combined 27 percent of the squad’s total passes made.

4. Thailand (1,614 passes completed)

The only team that made the semifinals, and one of the favourites to win the championship, curiously, the War Elephants came out as one of the teams that had a fewer number of passes completed.

Statistically speaking, their 1,614 completed passes ranks seventh in the standings. But despite the relatively low number in this regard, it is to note that they have the most number of goals scored in the tournament with 15.

Such showing denotes that the War Elephants possess the highest level of efficiency when it comes to distributing the ball purposefully for creating goalscoring opportunities.

It also shows that passing the ball itself is not a sole guarantee for success, rather it’s how a team maximises the ball distribution to create and convert chances to score.

3. Singapore (1,304 passes)

The Singapore Lions went out of contention at the last hurdle in the group phase after losing comprehensively against Thailand in an away fixture.

A narrow 1-0 loss against the Philippines in Bacolod (their second assignment in Group B) proved to be costly to their campaign despite bouncing back emphatically against Timor-Leste before that fateful night in Bangkok.

But what’s interesting in Singapore’s style of play is their directness in their approach that puts them in third place when is comes to notching the least number of passes in the competition’s group stage.

To further drive the point, the Lions’ top passers – midfielder Izzdin Shafiq (169 passess) and Safuwan Baharuddin (162 passes) rank 24th and 26th respectively in the individual passes made.

2. Timor-Leste (1,172 passes)

Timor-Leste came into the tournament as one of the minnows in the Southeast Asian region.

However, despite that tag and ending their campaign without registering a win in Group B, they have showed promise and improvements in their football with a very much capable frontline that only fired blank once against Thailand.

Their distribution has still room for improvement though as they stand second to last when it comes to passes completed with only 1,172.

1. Laos (759 passes)

The Laotians came into the tournament as one of the underdogs. True enough, there were no surprises in this edition as they end their campaign without a win in Group A.

Despite a sorry campaign, their silver-lining lies on the frontline where they were able to score three goals.

But their approach to the game can be considered a very conservative one as they only registered a relatively measly 759 passes throughout the four matches, not even failing to crack the 1000-passes mark.

This figure makes them as the undisputed team with the lowest number of passes completed in the tournament.