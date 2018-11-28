AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: PSSI responds to social media criticism from Indonesia fans

Even before crashing out of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, Indonesia’s critics have been quick to point out various reasons why they’ve had a poor run.

The national team has been under a lot of scrutiny during the competition – with issues of their domestic league continuing despite the AFF Suzuki Cup well underway and other instances that put the national team under the spotlight.

Now, it appears that the football association has answered back with a simple tweet.

When we’re good, no one remembers. When we’re bad, no one forgets. pic.twitter.com/kqe3is2WAV — PSSI (@PSSI) November 27, 2018

It says “When we’re good no one remembers. When we’re bad, no one forgets.”

With it is a GIF of a man wearing glasses with a hashtag that says “Deal with it.”

This is likely to spark more discussions and controversy regarding the team’s poor performance especially when the AFF Suzuki Cup continues on.