AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: 5 best forwards from the group stage

As preparation continues for the remaining teams in the AFF Suzuki Cup, we continue to take a look at the best and worst performances in the group stages of the competition.

We’ve had previews on the best defenders and midfielders in the competition, now we put the spotlight on the best forwards so far in the campaign.

Here are the top five based from the group stages.

Nguyen Anh Duc – Vietnam

The first name on the list comes from Vietnam and despite not being in the top five scorers in the competition, Nguyen Anh Duc makes the cut as one of the top five forwards in the competition.

With two goals to his name, the 33-year-old shows no signs of slowing down as he has also been an excellent provider for the Golden Dragons as he has two assists to his name.

Amazingly, he has been involved in four out of the five goals Vietnam have scored when he is on the pitch. He could certainly have more in his tally if he played their last group stage match against Cambodia.

Supachai Jaided – Thailand

The War Elephants sure are impressive in their defence of the AFF Suzuki Cup and their talent pool seems endless with Supachai Jaided definitely marking his spot in the crop.

With three goals to his name, the 19-year-old forward definitely has the skill and what’s even more scary is he still has a lot of time to improve.

Ahead of the competition, people were looking forward at how the teenager can perform in such a big campaign but the Buriram United striker seems to relish in the role and may have a few more up his sleeves for the knockout stages.

Zaquan Adha Radzak – Malaysia

Skippers should lead by example and that is exactly what Zaquan Adha Radzak has done in the group stages of the AFF Suzuki Cup.

The captain has three goals to his name and has been consistent throughout the competition. Furthermore, he has one assist to go along with his goal-scoring exploits which only strengthens his campaign.

At 31 years old, the Kuala Lumpur FC player should step up in the semifinals if they want to dethrone a mighty team like Thailand and with the 31-year-old at the peak of his game, this may be the best chance for them to do it with him around.

Norshahrul Idlan Talaha – Malaysia

The second name on the list is also a Malaysian as Norshahrul Idlan Talaha has four goals in the competition.

At 32 years old, the forward is also at the peak of his game and is hoping to help push the Malayan Tigers towards the AFF Suzuki Cup final by beating the defending champions.

Outside of being the second most prolific scorers in the competition, the Pahang striker is one of four players in the tournament to score the game’s first goal twice in the campaign. It shows his excellent talent and paired with incredible confidence in his abilities.

Adisak Kraisorn – Thailand

Scoring six goals in one game will undoubtedly get you in the list of the best forwards in the AFF Suzuki Cup and Thailand’s Adisak Kraisorn did that in less than 60 minutes of play.

In an incredible display to open up the campaign, the 27-year-old could not be stopped. Throughout the competition, he would eventually end up with eight goals in the group stages.

Finding the back of the net in three out of four matches so far, much is expected of “Ultraman” as he leads the line in the knockout stages against Malaysia. Stopping the Muangthong United forward should be the Malaysians’ top priority if they want a chance against the War Elephants.

Photos courtesy of AFF Suzuki Cup.