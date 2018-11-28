AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Philippines now down to 18 men as Palla departure confirmed

Heading into the knockout stages of the AFF Suzuki Cup, it appears the Philippines are facing more issues as another player has returned to his club.

According to a report , the team is now officially down to 18 men when they face Vietnam as Stephan Palla is now included as one of the players who prematurely ended their AFF Suzuki Cup campaign.

This confirmation comes at the heels of John-Patrick Strauss revealing he would be heading back to Germany to play for his club FC Erzgebirge Aue.

Furthmore, Daisuke Sato has also left the team to return to Romanian club Sepsi OSK which effectively concluded his AFF Suzuki Cup stint with the Azkals.

Before all these, the Philippines already lacked two key players as Neil Etheridge only featured in the earlier stages of the competition before returning to Cardiff City, while Luke Woodland was ruled out of the tournament only in the first game due to injury.

As for Palla, he plays for Buriram United but will not be around as the Azkals look to get past the 2008 champions. He was not in the lineup in the 0-0 draw against Indonesia and only played in one match – a 1-1 draw against Thailand.

It should be interesting how the Azkals would manage their team moving forward.