Thai maestro Sanrawat Dechmitr to sport customised boots for Malaysia clash

Thailand will take on Malaysia in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinals over two legs and their star midfielder Sanrawat Dechmitr will be spotting a pair of dazzling new boots.

The 29-year-old Bangkok United star has been the standout player in the tournament and is widely regarded as the War Elephants’ top midfield exponent in Milovan Rajevac’s 4-2-1-2-1 system.

He has made four starts in the group stage, accumulating 359 minutes of action and has attempted 220 passes, of which 185 were successful.

With a pass completion rate of 84.1 per cent, the lanky playmaker has also provided four assists, aiding tournament top goalscorer Adisak Kraisorn in his quest for the Golden Boot.

Thailand will take on Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil Stadium on Saturday, December 1 before hosting the return leg four days later at the Rajamangala Stadium.

With the help of ARI Football Concept Store, Sanrawat has opted to don a pair of Adidas Copa Mundial 19, similar to the one Juventus ace Paulo Dybala endorses.

Sanrawat’s weapon of choice will come with his name, sewn in the colours of the Thai flag, while his initials SD29 will appear in gold.

The Thais are gunning for a third successive AFF title, to extend their reign as the top dogs of Southeast Asian football. They currently top the lot with five Suzuki Cup titles and look good to make it six.

In the other semifinal, Vietnam take on Philippines to fight for a spot in the final that is scheduled for December 11 and 15 over two legs.