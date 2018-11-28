AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: 5 best midfielders from the group stage

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 is entering its business end with Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines set to square off in the semifinals. Now that the group stage is finally done and dusted, FOX Sports Asia looks at the five best midfielders from the games gone by.

Nguyen Quang Hai (Vietnam)

Vietnam entered the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 with the third youngest squad in the competition, but that has not stopped them from making a mark, with youngster Nguyen Quang Hai among the wreckers-in-chief for Park Hang-seo’s team.

Quang Hai scored in the Golden Dragons’ opening game against Laos, and added to his tally in their 3-0 win against Cambodia.

The 21-year-old also leads his side in passes, having completed 221 across four games. Quang Hai played every single minute of Vietnam’s campaign, providing an assist and nine key passes to emerge as the best player in the team.

Sanrawat Dechmitr (Thailand)

Sanrawat Dechmitr has already notched four assists in the competition and is far and away the leader in that category.

Playing primarily as an attacking midfielder, Sanrawat was also his side’s best passer of the ball in the group stage, completing 185 of his 220 attempted passes.

In the absence of many of the senior players in the War Elephants’ ranks, the 29-year-old has truly stepped up and is in contention to be the player of the tournament.

Nguyen Cong Phuong (Vietnam)

Another youngster who has played an integral role in Vietnam’s success, Nguyen Cong Phuong scored the Golden Dragons’ opening goal of the AFF Suzuki Cup to get his side up and running.

He also netted in the subsequent game against Malaysia and has been the creative spark for his side.

The ‘Vietnam Messi’ has a pass completion rate of 88.5 per cent and has astoundingly found the mark on every single long-pass attempt and will need to keep that run going when they take on the Philippines in the semifinals.

Akram Mahinan (Malaysia)

Akram Mahinan has flown under the radar this entire tournament, quietly going about his business of dominating proceedings in the midfield for Malaysia. He leads the competition both in terms of pass attempts and completions – 309 and 254 respectively.

His accuracy is also unparalleled, having completed 82.2 per cent of his passes.

Akram has formed a great partnership with Syamer Kutty Abba in the centre of the park for Malaysia which has enabled them to dominate possession in almost all of their games – they have had a whopping 65 percent of the ball across four games so far.

The 25-year-old started every single game for Malaysia in the AFF Suzuki Cup group stage, establishing himself as one of the mainstays in the side.

Stephan Schrock (Philippines)

Stephan Schrock was Philippines’ star in the group stages, starting all of their games on the left flank. With 10 key passes and an assist to his name, it is clear that most of Philippines’ attacks went through him.

It takes some effort to steal the limelight away from the Younghusbands, but the 32-year-old did that and a lot more.

He will be hoping to carry his form into the AFF Suzuki Cup semifinals when the Azkals square off against the mighty Vietnam.