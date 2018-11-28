The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 has just wrapped up its group stage proceedings. Now we head into the business end of the tournament — the two-legged semifinals and final.

But before going there, this is perhaps a good time to look back at what has transpired in the competition so far. 20 group matches have been played over 10 days in the regional football tournament and each of participating teams have played two games in front of their home support and two away.

So, we decided to find out which team have had the strongest backing in the tournament by looking at the combined crowd they managed to pull in their two home games in the group stages.

And we’ve got a few surprises for you!

#10 Philippines – 7,849

The whole idea of moving Philippines’ home matches to Bacolod from Manilla was to attract more crowd to the stadium. It came with a lot of logistical challenges for the Azkals, their opponents and the tournament’s organisers. But it looks like it did not have the desired effect as Philippines recorded the lowest attendance for any nation in the tournament during the group stages.

The Panaad Stadium has a capacity of around 10,000 but only 4,327 turned up for their first home game against Singapore on November 13. If the organisers expected the Azkals’ good run in the tournament to reflect in the attendance figures, they were in for a disappointment as they played out a 1-1 draw against Thailand in front of just 3,522 fans.

#9 Timor-Leste – 9,076

Considering the fact that Timor-Leste did not play their home matches at their home but in Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur, they would be expected to be last in this list. But that is no the case.

And it was thanks to the fact that they played their first “official home match” against Thailand in Bangkok and 8,764 fans turned up — most of them fans of the War Elephants.

However, the attendance figure from their second game painted the real picture as 312 fans watched them take on Philippines at the neutral venue in Kuala Lumpur.

#8 Laos – 16,294

Laos played their home matches at the 25,000-seater New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane and the support they drew for the two matches were in stark contrast.

In their first home game on November 8, as many as 15,000 turned up to watch them lose 3-0 against tournament favourites Vietnam.

However, that figure dropped drastically to just 1,294 when they returned home after a defeat against Malaysia on the road. Laos lost their second home game too to Myanmar, but the response from the fans was even more disappointing.

#7 Indonesia – 30,574

Indonesia was expected to have the largest and most vocal crowds at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018. But that wasn’t to be the case for reasons more than one.

Before their first home match against Timor-Leste, a section of the support called for boycott of the game because of the team’s dismal performance in recent times. And in the end, it’s effect was there to be seen on the stands as only 15,138 showed up to cheer Tim Garuda.

Not much improved in their second home game as well, this time against the Azkals, as 15,436 people were in the stands.

#6 Singapore – 49,191

Singapore had a good run in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 despite exiting in the group stages and their fans did not disappoint either turning up in good numbers to cheer the Lions.

Their first home match against Indonesia saw 30,783 fans in attendance while the second game against minnows Timor-Leste saw 18,408 turning up. All in all, a good job by the Singapore Lions fans.

#5 Vietnam – 54,000

The tournament’s standout performers had plenty to feel proud about on and off the pitch as their brilliant performances on the pitch were complemented by their vociferous supporters at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi.

Vietnam’s 2-0 win over Malaysia was watched by a whopping 40,000 who formed a sea of red. Though, the attendance was only 14,000 for the second home match, expect it to surge when they face Philippines in the semifinal second leg in Hanoi on December 6.

#4 Myanmar – 56,900

Myanmar played their home games at two venues — the first at the Mandalarthiri Stadium in Madalay and the second at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon. And both the cities did not disappoint when it came to support for the Asian Lions.

26,946 was the official attendance in their 4-1 win over Cambodia at Mandalay while 29,954 turned up in Yangon for the goalless draw against Vietnam. It is a shame that we won’t see their fantastic supporters in the knockout stages of the AFF Suzuki Cup.

#3 Cambodia – 59,435

Cambodia might have had another campaign to forget in the biennial tournament, but their fans were one of the best in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

34,350 Angkor Warriors fans turned up to witness their narrow defeat to Malaysia at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium on the opening day of the tournament while another 25,000 plus were in the stands for their 3-1 victory over Laos.

#2 Thailand – 67,333

Thailand’s Rajamangala Stadium has thrown up a spectacle in the AFF Suzuki Cup so far and has a combined attendance of 67,333 from two home matches — the second highest in the competition.

The War Elephants’ first home game saw Indonesia visiting the grand arena and it was packed by a crowd of 37,570. The second home game, which took place on the final match day of the group stages, saw them beat Singapore 3-0 in front of 29,763 fans.

#1 Malaysia – 95,904

And at the top of the list, and by a comfortable margin at that, is Malaysia who recorded 95,904 fans across the two games.

The attendance at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur was a disappointment in their first home match against Laos — a paltry 12,127 fans.

But they more than made up for it in the second match when the National Stadium was filled to the brim by 83,777 fans — the highest attendance at this edition of the AFF Suzuki Cup.

We can’t wait for the night of December 1 when Malaysia face Thailand in Kuala Lumpur to relive that atmosphere!

(Photos credit: AFF Suzuki Cup)