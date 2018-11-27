AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: 3 best goalkeepers from the group stage

So many times goalkeepers fly under the radar and are underappreciated for all their hard work. However, these three custodians made sure to leave a mark on the AFF Suzuki Cup group stage. Here are the three best from the first phase of the pan-Southeast Asian competition.

Hassan Sunny (Singapore)

Singapore’s AFF campaign was filled with promise. However, the Lions had to make peace with the fact that they were slightly behind Thailand and Philippines, who made it to the semifinals on their expense.

There were, however, plenty of positives to take from this year’s AFF Suzuki Cup. Most notable was the performance of the team under Fandi Ahmad and performances of certain players. One such player was goalkeeper Hassan Sunny, who shone for the Lions in between the sticks.

Hassan was one of the few players who played 360 minutes in the group stage and performed brilliantly. The custodian made 9 saves, 1 catch, and 3 punches during those four matches, while also maintaining a save percentage of 64.3.

Hassan also kept 1 cleansheet in those four matches.

Dang Van Lam (Vietnam)

Vietnam’s, Dang Van Lam was definitely helped by his team’s style of play but still managed to put in some impressive performances.

The way Vietnam set up was to ensure that teams don’t make it to their penalty box. Once a certain team did manage to beat the trap, however, they had to face Van Lam. The Vietnamese goalkeeper was unbeatable both literally and figuratively, saving all 7 shots he faced during 4 matches.

During the 360 minutes he was on the pitch, Van Lam didn’t let a single goal in, as the Golden Dragons cruised through Group A of the AFF Suzuki Cup.

Kyaw Zin Htet (Myanmar)

While Van Lam may have better save percentage and clean sheets than Zin Htet, there is absolutely no denying that the Myanmar goalkeeper was equally superb in goal.

Zin Htet led the Asian Lions by example on the pitch. He was picked in all 4 of Myanmar’s group games, playing a total of 360 minutes, and did keep a clean sheet on one occasion.

What’s mind-blowing about his performances is the fact that the Myanmar captain faced 22 shots in those 4 matches. Moreover, he saved 17 of those shots maintaining a save percentage of 77.3!

Furthermore, Zin Htet made some superb saves to deny the opposition, most notably in the match against Vietnam. The Myanmar goalkeeper was slightly unlucky to have conceded 5 goals despite putting in some brilliant performances.