Vietnam have had a good run in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 so far having qualified for the semifinals of the biennial tournament with relative comfort. However, it’s not all good news for the Golden Dragons as they prep up for the all-important clash.

It is being reported that their young striker Nguyen Van Toan has suffered a hamstring injury that will force him onto the sidelines for at least a couple of weeks.

Toan, who plays for V.League 1’s Hoàng Anh Gia Lai (HAGL), sustained the injury during a training session on the eve of Vietnam’s group match against Cambodia on November 24.

The 22-year-old has only made a single appearance in the AFF Suzuki Cup so far when he played against Myanmar on November 20. He also had the ball in the back of the net during that game only for the referee to rule it out for an offside — a decision that was criticised heavily by the Vietnam fans.

GOOO…..OFFSIDE! The Myanmar goalkeeper Zin Htet saves the first shot from Quang Hai but sends it straight into the path of a Vietnamese attacker. The ball does end up in the net only for the linesman to flag it offside!

“Nguyen Van Toan suffered an injury in training before the match against Cambodia on 23 November,” said Vietnam’s team doctor Nguyen Anh Tuan.

“After clinical examination, MRI, and other test, we concluded that Toan had a hamstring injury and dilated ligaments.”

“It is expected that the recovery time will take about two weeks. If the progress is good, he can play the semifinal second leg at My Dinh Stadium on December 6,” the Vietnam official said.

Vietnam will play the Philippines in the first leg of the semifinal at Bacolod on December 2 followed by the return leg at Hanoi on December 6.