AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Best XI of the “Eliminated”

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan picks his Best XI from the team that were eliminated at the group stage of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

After 20 games over the past fortnight, AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 has bid farewell to Myanmar, Singapore, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos and Timor-Leste.

With Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and Philippines advancing into the semi-finals, the other six sides will be left reflecting on where it went wrong and what might have been.

Still, that is not to say that these eliminated teams did not play their parts in lighting up the tournament.

And, while their teams may have ultimately come up short, FOX Sports Asia picks 11 individuals, along with one coach, that can be proud of their performances.

GK: Kyaw Zin Htet (Myanmar)

It was a tough call between Kyaw Zin Htet and Hassan Sunny, who both performed admirably despite their respective teams being eliminated.

But, while Hassan is widely regarded as one of Southeast Asia’s best goalkeepers, Kyaw Zin Htet came into the tournament as a relative unknown and really enhanced his reputation.

In particular, he had an outstanding game in the 0-0 draw against Vietnam with a series of fine saves and should be Myanmar’s No. 1 for the foreseeable future.

RB: Nelson Viegas (Timor-Leste)

The versatile Nelson Viegas was initially deployed at right-back for Timor-Leste, yet quite impressively finished the campaign up forward.

Still only 18, Nelson showed an ability to stick to his defensive duties manfully but also offered plenty going forward.

His sheer pace caused problems for almost every opposition and he will be a key member of a Timor-Leste side looking to move forward.

CB: Safuwan Baharudin (Singapore)

A former Suzuki Cup winner with Singapore in 2012, Safuwan was one of the few Singapore players to really shine at this tournament.

His hat-trick against Timor-Leste was the highlight but – at the back – the athletic centre-back was also rarely beaten by his direct opponent.

Now 27, Singapore will be hoping Safuwan is still around for many years to come.

CB: Hansamu Yama (Indonesia)

Having been one of the heroes from the side that reached the final two years ago, Hansamu Yama continued to impress even if Indonesia underperformed.

Hansamu provided a constant reassuring presence at the back and it was Indonesia coach Bima Sakti’s inability to find him a reliable partner that proved to be problematic, with both Fachrudin Aryanto and Ricky Fajrin flattering to deceive.

LB: Shakir Hamzah (Singapore)

After winning the AFC Cup ASEAN Zone earlier this year with Home United, Shakir finished 2018 strongly with some capable displays for Singapore.

The left-back’s take-no-prisoners approach often sees him get on the wrong side of the officials, but he was able to curb his aggression in a tough but fair manner.

Shakir’s attacking instincts was also relied on in the latter stages as he was deployed as a left winger in the Lions’ final two games.

CM: Hariss Harun (Singapore)

Regardless of how well Singapore do at a Suzuki Cup, Hariss Harun giving it his all remains the one constant.

The Johor Darul Ta’zim captain got his tournament off to a flying start by scoring the winner in a 1-0 triumph over Indonesia, and continued to lead by example throughout.

CM: Hlaing Bo Bo (Myanmar)

Another Myanmar player to have used the Suzuki Cup as a platform to showcase his abilities, Hlaing Bo Bo emerged as a future midfield general for his national side.

The box-to-box midfielder provided his side with a constant source of energy and drive, but also showed a natural ability to make late runs into the box.

His two goals – against Cambodia – were both a result of him making a good supporting run and finding himself in the right place and the right time to apply the finishing touch.

AM: Sos Suhana (Cambodia)

Despite claiming just one win in four matches, Cambodia largely gave a good account of themselves in their first tournament under Keisuke Honda.

While famous names like Chan Vathanaka and Keo Sokpheng all played their part, Sos Suhana also showed he has the potential to take the next step and be a key player.

Playing as the most attacking of Cambodia’s central-midfield trio, Suhana’s invention was the catalyst for many a foray forward.

RF: Riko Simanjuntak (Indonesia)

Even though Riko Simanjuntak was by no means given plenty of game-time, he still emerged as one of Indonesia’s best performers.

As he showed in the AFC Cup earlier this year with Persija Jakarta, his sheer pace and trickery is almost impossible to contain and usually finishes off his good work with excellent deliveries into the area.

LF: Chan Vathanaka (Cambodia)

At club level, it has been a difficult couple of years for Chan Vathanaka following disappointing spells in Japan and Malaysia with Fujieda MYFC and Pahang respectively.

However, the 24-year-old remains Cambodia’s most naturally-gifted player and rediscovered some form with two goals against Myanmar and Laos.

Now back in his homeland with Boeung Ket, Vathanaka needs to regain some consistency if he is to get his career back on track.

CF: Rufino Gama (Timor-Leste)

Timor-Leste may still be looking for their first win in the AFF Suzuki Cup but they can certainly head home from this edition with their heads held high.

While they were hammered by Thailand and Singapore, they were hardly humbled in defeats to Indonesia and Philippines and showed they have enough to talent to pose these teams a few problems.

Although it was Henrique Cruz who was tipped to be the Timorese’s star ahead of the tournament, he was overshadowed by the energetic Rufino Cruz, who even netted one of the goals of the tournament with a stunning strike against the Indonesians.

Coach: V. Sundramoorthy (Laos)

While V. Sundramoorthy may have come under criticism following Singapore’s group-stage exit at the last Suzuki Cup, he has emerged from this one with credit for guiding Laos to four creditable displays.

The Laotians were widely expected to be comprehensively outplayed yet gave teams like Malaysia and Myanmar a run for their money, even taking the lead against both sides.

Sundram’s conservative approach suited a Laos side expected to come under fire and their opponents found it hard to break down their 5-4-1 formation, but they also looked dangerous on the counterattack.