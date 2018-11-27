AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: 5 hyped players who failed to impress

Starting off with 10 teams, there are only four nations moving on to the knockout stages of the AFF Suzuki Cup – Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand and Malaysia.

Throughout the group stages, there have been incredible performances by teams, individuals and even spectators but there are also those who have come up short despite being expected to do more.

Here are five hyped stars who failed to perform in the AFF Suzuki Cup.

ALBERTO “BETO” GONCALVES (INDONESIA)

While there are a few that would claim the whole Indonesian side underperformed in the competition, Alberto “Beto” Concalves is one name that constantly pops up in people’s minds.

The Brazilian-born striker is a prolific scorer at club level which includes 33 goals in 56 appearances in Liga 1 the past two years.

Playing four matches in the competition for more than 300 minutes of playing time, Beto was only able to manage one shot on target and one goal.

With the Indonesians bowing out of the competition, a competitive Beto could have won them a spot in the semis.

AEE SOE (MYANMAR)

Just like Indonesia, Myanmar missed out of the semifinals after losing their final match of the campaign. Heading into their last group stage match against Malaysia atop the table, the team crashed following a 3-0 defeat.

And along with their poor performance, the absence of Aee Soe in the team’s plans was apparent.

The 22-year-old was expected to do great things for the team as the Yangon United star showed his class at club level.

Unfortunately, he was only seen for one match and only played 42 minutes in the process. He did not even register a single attempt throughout the contest which shows just how forgettable his campaign is.

FARIS RAMLI (SINGAPORE)

Another player who failed to lead a proud nation into qualifying in the AFF Suzuki Cup was Faris Ramli of Singapore.

He played all four group stage matches in the AFF Suzuki Cup but failed to make much of a presence. As a winger, he had a poor pass completion rate of 64 per cent as he only had 37 successful passes in 58 attempts.

The 26-year-old did score a goal but his distribution could have been much better and a slight improvement could’ve helped Singapore reach the last four.

Sadly, they fell short in a tough Group B.

KEO SOKPHENG (CAMBODIA)

Already making the initial list early in the AFF Suzuki Cup, Keo Sokpheng of Cambodia makes another appearance after failing to inspire the nation in the competition.

While he has scored once since that list, the 26-year-old could have done so much more for the squad.

He played all four matches in the group stages, twice as a starter but only managed a total of two shots on target which is poor considering he has been clinical at club level.

His future is still bright as he is still a young player, but the AFF Suzuki Cup was definitely a tournament to forget.

STEFANO LILIPALY (INDONESIA)

Last but not the least, the second Indonesian to make the least is Indonesian attacking midfielder Stefano Lilipaly.

The 28-year-old was hailed as one of the key players to help the team replicate the result they had two years ago when they finished as runners-up.

He scored only one goal in the competition – a penalty in a 3-1 win over Timor Leste but much more was expected. On open play, he only had two shots on target through the entire competition.

At club level, he scored 11 goals and assisted thrice in 20 appearances for Bali United this year but his international campaign in the AFF Suzuki Cup leaves much to be desired.

