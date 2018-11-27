AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Players with most assists in group stage

The group stage of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 is done and dusted with and the tournament is now about to enter its knockout stage. But before we get down with the semifinal action, let’s take a look at the players who helped the goal-scorers take all the limelight.

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks at the top 8 assist makers of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 group stage.

#2 Sos Suhana (Cambodia – 2 assists in 4 appearances)

Sos Suhana was one of the only two Cambodia players who managed an assist in the tournament. The midfielder provided two assists in the tournament, that is half of the goals scored by Cambodia were assisted by Sos.

#2 Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri (Thailand – 2 assists in 4 appearances)

The Thailand left-back has been one of the best players of the tournament’s group stage and two assists and a goal are a testament to the fact. Not only from the attacking point of view but Korrakot has been solid defensively as well with a tackling success rate of 85.7% in the tournament.

He played as many as 26 crosses in the group stage, the highest for any Thailand player.

#2 Riko Simanjuntak (Indonesia – 2 assists in 4 appearances)

(Image Courtesy: breakingnews.co.id)

In what was a rather disappointing tournament for Indonesia, Riko was a rare shining light. The right-winger played in all four of their matches for the Garudas and returned with two assists.

The two assists that he got were the direct result of the fact that he wasn’t shy of playing in crosses at will. Riko played as many as 16 crosses in four matches.

#2 Nguyen Anh Duc (Vietnam – 2 assists in 3 appearances)

The Vietnamese was instrumental for his side who topped Group A and qualified for the semifinal of the tournament with pomp. In three appearances, the 33-year-old provided two assists.

On top of that, he scored two goals as well, finishing the group stage as the joint top-scorer for Vietnam. He made it to our Best XI from the group stage as well.

#2 Kevin Ingreso (Philippines – 2 assists in 2 appearances)

The 25-year-old midfielder played only two matches for the Azkals, spending 104 minutes on the pitch, but was influential enough to bag two assists from them. Being a holding mid, Ingreso had two clearances and an interception to his name as well.

#2 Zulfahmi Arifin (Singapore – 2 assists in 2 appearances)

The 27-year-old Singaporean started two matches in the tournament and bagged two assists from them. He had a decent pass completion rate of over 85% and played seven key passes.

Almost 75% of Arifin’s passes found one of his teammates as well. Moreover, he played the highest number of crosses (18) for his side despite playing two matches fewer than the two players following him on that list.

#2 Win Thein Than (Myanmar – 2 assists in 2 appearances)

The Myanmar left-back was another one of the players who averaged an assist per game. The 36-year-old had two assists to his name on top of three key passes and 12 crosses.

He was behind only two players as far as crosses played by the Myanmar side are concerned.

#1 Sanrawat Dechmitr (Thailand – 4 assists in 4 appearances)

Sanrawat Dechmitr was undoubtedly one of the best performers of the group stage and topped the assist making chart. The attacking midfielder was in fine form, getting four assists in as many matches.

The 29-year-old was the best passer of the ball from his side as well, completing 185 of the 220 passes that he attempted. He played 11 key passes and had a long pass completion rate of 71%.