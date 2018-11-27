AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Malaysian fans plot incredible 48-hour bus journey to Bangkok

Malaysian fans have been setting the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup alight with their unbridled passion and infectious enthusiasm, as witnessed during the Malayan Tiger’s 3-0 win over Myanmar at the Bukit Jalil Stadium last weekend.

But with Malaysia taking on Thailand across two legs in the semi-finals, the passionate Ultras Malaya fans are preparing to take it up a notch.

Over the last 24 hours or so, they have been organizing multiple bus trips to ferry as many fans from Malaysia to Bangkok for the second leg of their clash against Thailand, which is slated to take place on the 5th of December.

Upon realization that flight tickets to Bangkok would be unaffordable for a large majority of the fans, the Ultras took it upon themselves to figure out alternatives. Within hours of planning, different sub-groups of the Ultras, from different locations across the country, have now announced bus trips to Bangkok for match.

Fans based in the Klang Valley have the option of jumping on the trip from Shah Alam to Bangkok, which is an incredible 24 hour journey by road, with several stops (most notably in Hat Yai), before returning on the same path immediately after the game. The cost of the entire trip? RM300 per person.

At the same time, fans based in Perlis, the Malaysian state that borders Thailand, are also mobilizing a trip to Bangkok. This one is significantly cheaper at RM120 per person, but still involves a 12 journey by road, from the border crossing to Bangkok.

Next, dari central/klang valley ke bangkok. Rujuk poster untuk details dan itinerary. Baca betul-betul & pahamkan. Whatsapp sahaja, jangan call atau video call. Sebarkan kegilaan ini.#TaklukRajamangala pic.twitter.com/MPu2E3fSHq — UM’07 🇲🇾 (@ultrasmalaya07) November 27, 2018

As of noon today, there are two other trips being planned. One from Melaka and another one from the state of Terengganu on the East Coast. Interestingly, the trip from Terengganu will use a different route to get to Bangkok, crossing into Thailand via the Sungai Golok border. However, the entire trip is still expected to take approximately 20 hours.

Trip Awaydays Ekor Harimau Malaya! 4 – 6 Disember 2018 (Selasa – Khamis)

KT – Golok – Bangkok – Golok – KT pic.twitter.com/DEtuQNeV6k — Ultras Tranung (@UltrasTranung) November 27, 2018

This is an incredible show of support from Ultras Malaya and their fellow comrades, many of whom have started using the #TaklukRajamangala hashtag, which translates to ‘Conquer Rajamangala’, to gather as many fans as possible for these trips.

The first leg of Malaysia’s clash against Thailand will take place at the Bukit Jalil Stadium this Saturday. Over 20,000 tickets have been sold as of yesterday, and the rest are expected to be sold off in the coming few days.

Photo Credit: Hermy Rahim (Twitter)