AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Malaysian fans sell items to raise 300RM for Bangkok bus ride

Malaysia are definitely preparing for the AFF Suzuki Cup semifinals match against defending champions Thailand but it appears their fans are doing the same as they look to be present when their team plays in Bangkok.

Some social media posts are showing Malaysian supporters selling their personal items to be able to afford the bus ride going to Bangkok which costs 300RM.

The bus ride was organised by Ultras Malaya and will bring fans from Kuala Lumpur to Rajamangala National Stadium and back for the national team’s second-leg match.

It is a cheaper alternative to watch the away game but it is an incredible long journey as it takes 24 hours each way to complete the trip.

Here, one fan is selling a scarf, pins and bags just to come up with the money to afford the bus ride.

[WTS] untuk tampung awayday saya ke Stadium RajaMangala untuk menyokong pasukan negara kita di AFF. mafla um3rd. open price rm250. nego pic.twitter.com/tB9d0julbe — SYKr (@SYKRXXI_) November 26, 2018

Another is seen offering his crash helmet for 200RM.

Wang diminta rm200 boleh nego lagi. Barang masih cun. Baru 2 minggu pakai. Visor rainbow + clear diberi sekali. Sapot saya nak #TaklukRajamangala pic.twitter.com/nmw6mnFkhy — Ayob Jakpor (@YobJelebor) November 26, 2018

Despite the first leg being a home game, Malaysia fans are surely showing incredible dedication to make sure that there are cheers for their players in the away game of the AFF Suzuki Cup!

Photo courtesy of AFF Suzuki Cup