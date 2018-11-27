AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: 5 most controversial moments from the group stages

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 group stage matches have come to an end. It has provided lots of memorable discussions and glorious moments (Who could forget Adisak Kraisorn’s double hat-trick?). But it also provided controversies on and off the pitch.

Without further delay, here are the top 5 most controversial moments in the Suzuki Cup group stage:

5. Wrong offside call cost Vietnam a win against Myanamar

In a high stakes match between Myanmar and Vietnam in Thuwunna stadium that would determine who will top Group A, Vietnam were able to find the back of the net in the 77th minute but the goal did not stand as it was ruled as offside.

Upon checking the replays though, it was clear that the play was legitimate and fair with no offside violation, hence a blunder by the linesman.

The ruling remained though as both squads settled for a goalless draw.

Many fans, neutral and Vietnam supporters alike, were quick to react to point out the grave mistake though.

Full article: Fans frustrated over offside incident as Myanmar and Vietnam play out goalless draw

4. Head coaches Antoine Hey (Myanmar) and Park Hang-seo (Vietnam) post-match tension

Right after the final whistle of the previously mentioned match between Myanmar and Vietnam, it was evident that tensions arose between the two opposing gaffers as Vietnam’s Park Hang-Seo refused to shake hands with his Myanmar counterpart, Antoine Hey.

Coach Antoine Hey then posted on social media regarding the incident, even attributing FOX Sports Asia’s article on the matter pointing out the “unprofessional behaviour” of the Korean.

Shameful and very unprofessional behaviour by the Coach Of Vietnam.

Respect to both Vietnam and Myanmar for a great match.

Fantastic support, Thank you!https://t.co/AS6pds6wKl — Antoine Hey (@HeyAntoine) November 21, 2018

Eventually Coach Park Hang-seo broke his silence on the matter stating his reasons, at the same time telling the German mentor to review himself.

3. PSSI Chairman Edy Rhamayadi blames media for Indonesia’s on-pitch failure

Indonesia has had several off-the-pitch drama in this AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 campaign. At the same time, the Merah Putih struggled to come up with results in the campaign resulting to their early elimination in the group stages.

What’s mind-boggling though is PSSI (Indonesia’s football governing body) Chairman Edy Rhamayadi blames the media for the team’s failures which is quite unbelievable for calling out the media as the reason why a national team is underperforming.

It is to note that the national team had several legitimate possible reasons directly related to preparation and footballing matters that could have affected their doomed participation. But to blame the media is kind of far-fetched.

As expected, the remarks of the chairman produced further backlash from fans via social media.

2. Indonesia head coach Bima Sakti’s “half-blood” remarks on the Philippine team

During the pre-match presser Indonesia head coach raised his squad’s concern on dealing with the physical stature of the opponent particularly on set-pieces, however, he used the term “half-blood”, putting ethnic background into the spotlight.

The move did not sit well to Azkals fans, eventually such remarks prompted Stephan Schrock to indirectly comment as well via a social media post.

1. Rogue Malaysians attacking Myanmar fans after Malaysia triumph in Kuala Lumpur

Probably the most controversial and saddest entry in this list, was the report that a few Malaysians attacked visiting Myanmar fans after the hosts’ 3-0 win against the Asian Lions.

The result sealed the Malaysia’s progression to the semifinals at the expense of their rivals that night. But an off the pitch incident involving supporters surfaced in which Myanmar fans were reported to be hurt.

Malaysia should have every reason to just focus on celebrating the win and even commiserate their Burmese counterparts who definitely might have been gutted with the manner that they dropped out of contention – Myanmar were top of the group before the match but ended up being booted out of contention by the Harimau Malaya.

With this incident, it should be stressed that violence should HAVE NO PLACE in football.