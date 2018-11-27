AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Top 5 best passers in the group stages

As the AFF Suzuki Cup prepares for the semifinals, fans and critics have been entertained with a lot of action during the group stages. There have been a lot of surprises like players who scored six goals in a match and other incredible statistics.

However, the passing game is still one of the most important aspects of football and it was on full display in the AFF Suzuki Cup.

FOX Sports Asia has shown a few teams and featured their best passers so far in the competition. Now here is the list of the top five best passers in the entire group stage.

5. Syazwan Andik (Malaysia) – 205 completed passes

An impressive run in the competition saw the Malaysians stare elimination straight in the face and overcame them to finish second in Group A and into the knockout stages.

One of the biggest reasons of them making it to the next phase of the competition is in their impressive ball distribution.

Syazwan Andik is a fine example of this as he makes the list in 5th place. Completing 205 passes out of 243 attempted, the Malaysian completes an impressive 61 passes every contest.

The versatile player has shown his worth as he has been employed as a left back in the competition, but can also turn as provider when he attacks the wings.

4. Soeuy Visal (Cambodia) – 214 completed passes

Fourth on the list is Cambodia’s Soeuy Visal who completed 214 passes out of 268 attempts. The 23-year-old star is actually the second-highest player in terms of pass attempts and with a pass average of 67 per 90 minutes, he has been impressive in that regard.

Unfortunately, it was not enough as Cambodia failed to move on in the competition, finishing fourth in Group A with only one win out of four matches.

Individually, the defender had a decent AFF Suzuki Cup and with him still being a young player, much more is expected of him in the future.

3. Shahrul Saad (Malaysia) – 217 completed passes

The second Malaysian player to make the list, Shahrul Saad finds himself third thanks to 217 completed passes in the group stages.

With 257 pass attempts for the country in the competition, the defender was fourth best in that category.

The 25-year-old completes a little over 64 passes per 90 minutes and his importance has been on full display as he has played all of the AFF Suzuki Cup games Malaysia have been in so far.

2. Nguyen Quang Hai (Vietnam) – 221 completed passes

Second on the list is one of the top performers in the competition so far, Vietnam’s Nguyen Quang Hai.

The 21-year-old has helped the 2008 champions finish atop the table and his 221 completed passes is just a fraction of what he’s done for the team.

Third in the list for the most number of pass attempts with 264, the midfielder completes around 66 passes per game.

Add his two goals and one assist in the competition, the native of Hanoi has simply been a superstar in the campaign.

1. Akram Mahinan (Malaysia) – 254 completed passes

With Malaysia dominating this list, it should be expected that sitting atop this list is another Malayan Tiger standout. Akram Mahinan completed an incredible 254 passes throughout the campaign – over 30 more than the runner-up.

Along with being the player with the most completed passes, the midfielder also has the most attempts with 309. He has a mind-blowing rate of just about 82 passes every 90 minutes.

The 25-year-old played all four group stage matches for his national side, it is highly unlikely he will be dropped for the more important knockout matches in the semifinals.

(All statistics provided by Opta)

Photos courtesy of AFF Suzuki Cup