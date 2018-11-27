AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Indonesia coach hopes team will improve in the future

After missing out of the AFF Suzuki Cup semifinals, Indonesia should use this to improve themselves in the future, according to coach Bima Sakti.

The Indonesians finished fourth in Group B with a 0-0 draw against the Philippines as their final match of the competition.

Only with one win out of a possible four in the campaign, it has been a disappointing tournament so far for the team especially when they’re coming off a second-placed finish in the previous campaign two years ago.

However, even the lead-up to their campaign has been far from desired, as they faced issues with former coach Luis Milla leaving just before the tournament began.

Furthermore, there have also been controversies like their club football campaign continuing despite their national team playing in one of the most important tournaments in the region.

Bima, who is also uncertain about his future, recently spoke in the official site of the Suzuki Cup about his current contract. He said: “My contract is only for this AFF Suzuki Cup. I only continued to work with what we built with Luis Milla before. For the future, I let the federation decide and I accept the consequences for all of this because this is my responsibility.”

Moreover, the former national player for the country also expressed his hope that things will only get better for the team after a tough campaign.

He explained: “Before this press conferences, I met (Philippines coach) Sven-Goran Eriksson, he said, Indonesia football has a bright future ahead. So let’s find the best way to build our national team better than before.

“I’m so sorry that we can’t qualify (to the semifinal AFF 2018). But I really appreciate and I feel compassionate with the fans, with the big banner to Indonesia national team said: “When you winning, we praise, when you lose, we still support you”. I believe that expresses a feeling from Indonesia people. I hope this can be our motivation and revival of our football.”

Cover photo courtesy of AFF Suzuki Cup