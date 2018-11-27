AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Lions are ready for the future – Irfan Fandi

Despite Singapore Lions’ inability to progress out of the AFF Suzuki Cup group stage for the third straight time, defender Irfan Fandi is hopeful and positive that the squad has a bright future ahead.

Speaking to the media after suffering a 3-0 defeat against Thailand that put and end to their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 contention, Irfan pointed out on the team’s inability to put their best foot forward from the get go that most probably cost Singapore the game.

“We conceded two soft early goals. We didn’t start the game as well as we did in the past few games. But in the second half, we started playing football.”

Despite a much positive showing in the second half, the damage seems to have already been done by the War Elephants as the Lions struggled to unlock their opponents’ defence.

“We started building up well and we tried to push up our defenders, including myself. We tried to get the goals but, unfortunately, it backfired and they scored a third goal. But I think we had to take risks in this game,” said Irfan on his assessment of the second half.

Despite the disappointing result, Irfan is optimistic on what lies ahead for the Lions, with a good template already laid to further build up on in terms of the positive style of football shown that can only progress into something much better in the next challenges ahead.

“We only had a few months of preparation under the new coach (Fandi Ahmad). I have to say we actually progressed a lot. Our football now is much more attacking and free flowing.

“The boys are enjoying it much more and you can see from the games that we are not defending as much. We’re trying to build up and let the players express themselves in the game,” added Irfan.

“We’re ready for the future to come.”