AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Patrick Strauss concludes Azkals participation, squad down to 19

The Philippine Azkals squad are now down to 19 ahead of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinals clash against Vietnam as FC Erzgebirge Aue midfielder John-Patrick Strauss heads back to Germany for club duty.

His return to 2. Bundesliga adds to the previously reported departure of left-back Daisuke Sato from the on-going campaign who flies back to Romania to continue with his club commitments for Liga I outfit Sepsi OSK.

Strauss’ departure from the Azkals camp has been confirmed from a chat on social media when he was asked if he will suit up and play in the semifinals fixtures, to which responded that he is not playing against the Golden Dragons.

“Unfortunately not. I’m flying back to Germany,” replied Strauss.

It is to note that Strauss and Sato’s clubs are not obliged to loan them to the Azkals for the rest of the Suzuki Cup tournament. As a matter of fact, their participation for the rest of the group stage has been more than what’s required already as the FIFA international window is set only up to November 20 with only two matches required (The Azkals concluded their group stage campaign on November 25 after four matches).

The departures of the two players, who have been starters in almost all group matches, leaves the Azkals down to 19 men. The developments most probably are already anticipated by head coach Sven-Goran Eriksson and technical adviser Scott Cooper, and are already part of the arrangement in terms of the limited availability of the two players, along with Premier League goal-keeper Neil Etheridge (who only participated in one match which fell within the FIFA international break).

But it will still be interesting to see what adjustments they will implement to fill the void that will be made out of the two stalwarts’ absences.