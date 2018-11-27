AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Top 5 goals from the group stage

Goals win you matches. But not all goals are equal. Some are, of course, better than the others. The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 has been blessed with a handful of exciting goals already — and we have only just wrapped the group stages.

AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 has witnessed goals that came out of nowhere, goals that where the result of fantastic teamwork, goals from free kicks yards and yards away from the goal, goals from overhead kicks and even a goal from the corner kick!

So, FOX Sports Asia lists out five goals from the group stages of the AFF Suzuki Cup that we think have been the best of the lot.

#5 ZULFIANDI – Thailand vs INDONESIA

Long-distance strikes are one of the most satisfying things to watch in football. And this goal by Indonesia’s Zulfiandi is up there with the best. What makes it more impressive is that it the goal came from a routine which looked like it came straight from the training ground.

It all started with a short corner kick routine by Evan Dimas in the 29th minute. He rolled the ball to Zulfiandi who was free outside the box. The Thailand defenders scrambled to close down the unmarked Sriwijaya FC midfielder, but they soon realised it was too late as Zulfiandi released a bullet that bulged the back of the net!

You could argue that it was as good as it came for Indonesia at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 from which they crashed out in the group stages.

#4 IKHSAN FANDI – SINGAPORE vs Timor-Leste

It was in 42nd-minute that 19-year-old Ikhsan Fandi scored the goal that made it 4-1 to Singapore against Timor-Leste. It was just another goal from the thrashing of a hapless opponent, but it the manner in which the goal was scored that set it apart.

It all started with a Singapore free kick floated into the box from the left. Timor-Leste custodian Aderito Fernandes came off his line to punch the ball away, but only as far as Lions centre-back Safuwan Baharudin who would score a hattrick on the night.

Safuwan wasted no time to head the ball back across the goal where Ikhsan was battling with Timor-Leste defence Junior da Costa. The young striker comfortably broke free of the defender and produced an overhead kick to find the back of the net as the Singapore fans erupted in celebration.

For many, it reminded them of Singapore legend V Sundramoorthy’s overhead kick goal from 1993 and if Ikhsan keeps scoring outrageous goals like that, he could also soon achieve a legendary status among the Singapore faithfuls.

#3 RUFINO WALTER GAMA – Indonesia vs TIMOR LESTE

No one expected Timor-Leste to light up the AFF Suzuki Cup, but they did their fair share. And this stunner from their young striker Rufino Gama will be one of the best goals the 2018 edition of the tournament will see.

Coming on the back of 7-0 mauling at the hands of Thailand, no one gave O Sol Nascente any chance against Tim Garuda. But they stunned the Gelaro Bung Karno Stadium by opening the scoring in the 48th minute.

Rufino found himself at the end of a ball hoofed forward from the half line. The 20-year-old brilliantly brought the ball under control and, while the ball was still on the bounce, triggered a shot that looped into the top corner beating Andritany Ardhiyasa in the Indonesian goal!

Timor-Leste, as expected, lost the tie eventually, but Rufino has had a tournament to remember having also netted against Singapore.

#2 KORRAKOT WIRIYAUDOMSIRI – THAILAND vs Indonesia

A goal scored directly from a corner kick should definitely make the list and Thailand left-back Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri’s strike against Indonesia has done exactly that.

His outrageous effort came in the 38th minute when the War Elephants were probing for a way back into the game after Zulfiandi’s striker (which also featured in the list) had given the visitors the lead.

Korrakot’s strike from the corner flag evaded the opposition defenders who failed to get a head to it as well as the goalkeeper who failed to get his hand to it and floated in towards the top corner of the far post.

It was a beautiful sight to see and one that will be replayed over and over on loop on YouTube.

#1 PHITHACK KONGMATHILATH – Malaysia vs LAOS

Who would have expected Laos to score a goal in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018! Let alone one of the contenders for the goal of the tournament! But that’s what they did in their second group game — that too against semifinalists Malaysia.

Phithack Kongmathilath is the creator of this goal and it came from a free kick some distance from the goal. And it was a free kick that even Argentine great Lionel Messi would be proud of.

Winning a free kick on the right wing well wide of the goal, Malaysia, who had only employed a two-man wall, were taken by surprise when Phithack went for the goal rather than floating the ball into the box.

The 22-year-old’s left-foot beat the keeper at his near side and gave Laos a surprise lead. They might not have got the win, but that was definitely one for the highlights reel!