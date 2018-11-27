The group stage of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup is finally over, with Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, and Malaysia moving on to the semifinals. The early half of the competition did give us a lot to talk about and also saw several players shine. And so, we take a look at the best XI of the AFF Suzuki Cup group stage.

GK: Hassan Sunny (Singapore)

While Vietnam’s Dang Van Lam kept four clean sheets in four matches, it was Singapore’s Hassan Sunny who truly shone in the goal.

The Singapore custodian faced difficult oppositions in the form of Thailand, Philippines and Indonesia, but still managed to keep 1 clean sheet.

He even maintained a save percentage of 64.3 per cent, saving 9 of the 14 shots faced.

DEF: Syahmi Safari (Malaysia)

One of the biggest positives for Malaysia in the group stage of the AFF Suzuki Cup was the right wing. Both Syahmi Safari and Mohamadou Sumareh ran riot on the wing, leaving many defenders on the floor.

Syahmi, who played behind Sumareh in the left back position was extremely effective during the 4 games. Apart from his defensive contributions, he was extremely lethal going forward.

The marauding left-back completed 173 passes during the 4 games and even registered an assist to his name.

DEF: Safuwan Baharudin (Singapore)

Safuwan Baharudin was rock solid in defence for Singapore throughout the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup. The 27-year-old impressed with his displays despite his side exiting the competition early.

Safuwan was surprisingly effective at the other end of the pitch as well and even managed to score a hattrick against Timor Leste!

DEF: Pansa Hemviboon (Thailand)

Like Baharudin, Pansa contributed positively to both ends of the pitch.

Defensively, Pansa made 17 clearances and 3 blocks, along with 10 interceptions. He even won 63.6 per cent of duels, while winning 57.1 per cent of the aerial battles.

The centre-back was impeccable in his passing as well, having completed 91 passes with a success rate of almost 90 per cent. Finally, he even added his name on the scoresheet on two occasions.

DEF: Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri (Thailand)

Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri is one of the few players to have played 360 minutes in the competition so far. The right-back was picked in all four of Thailand’s games and contributed positively.

Defensively, Korrakot maintained a tackling success rate of 85.7%, often winning back possession to launch attacks. He did also play 3 successful crosses from open play and assisted his teammates on 2 occasions.

Just like his compatriot, Korrakot also managed to put his name on the scoresheet, when he netted in the 4-2 win against Indonesia.

MID: Nguyen Cong Phuong (Vietnam)

One of the brightest sparks of the Vietnam side was youngster Nguyen Cong Phuong. The youngster was the scorer of Vietnam’s first goal of the competition in a 3-0 win over Laos.

Cong Phuong further added to his goal tally in their second match against Malaysia, when they won 2-0 despite having just 31% possession.

MID: Sanrawat Dechmitr (Thailand)

Sanrawat Dechmitr was asked to play in the creative midfielder role behind the striker and started all four of Thailand’s games.

The ‘number 10’ played 185 successful passes in the 359 minutes he was on the pitch, maintaining a success rate of 84.1%. He also maintained a 71% success rate with his long passes.

Furthermore, Sanrawat played 11 key passes in four group matches, and even assisted his teammates on 4 occasions. He is currently the assist leader of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

MID: Stephan Schrock (Philippines)

While many expected one of the Younghusbands to star for Philippines, it was Stephan Schrock who stole the limelight.

The former Eintracht and Hoffenheim man was deployed on the left wing by Sven Goran Eriksson and proved to be a constant threat in attack.

Schrock started all 4 of Philippines games and registered 1 assist to his name. He did, however, managed to play 10 key passes during the same time.

FW: Norshahrul Idlan Talaha (Malaysia)

One of the surprise packages of the tournament was Malaysia. Despite being placed in the easier group, Harimau Malaya played superbly and secured their spot in the semifinals at the expense of Vietnam.

Much of Malaysia’s success can be attributed to forward Norshahrul Idlan, who’s 4 goals helped the team massively.

Norshahrul netted a goal every 76.3 minutes and is only behind Adisak Kraisorn on the leaderboard.

FW: Adisak Kraisorn (Thailand)

Was anyone not expecting to find Adisak Kraisorn in here?

The Thai forward was given the massive task of leading the Thai frontline in this year’s AFF Suzuki Cup. However, instead of shying away, Adisak grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

He scored 6 goals in Thailand’s opening match of the tournament and added 2 more in the following games. With 8 goals in his tally, the Adisak is a safe bet to be awarded the golden boot.

FW: Nguyen Anh Duc (Vietnam)

Alongside compatriot Cong Phuong, Nguyen Anh Duc was the one who helped Vietnam with his attacking contributions. The forward registered 3 shots on target throughout the group stages, 2 of which were goals.

Anh Duc further provided 2 assists during the first four matches and lead the line superbly.

Substitutes

Dang Van Lam (Vietnam)

Carli de Murga (Philippines)

Syamer Kutty Abba (Malaysia)

Nguyen Quang Hai (Vietnam)

Riko Simanjuntak (Indonesia)

Mohamadou Sumareh (Malaysia)

Supachai Jaided (Thailand)

Zaquan Adha (Malaysia)

Here’s the Best XI from the group stage: