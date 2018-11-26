The Philippines earned a hard-fought draw against Indonesia to cement their spot in the semifinals of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup, and manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has lauded his team for the spirit they showed in the game.

The Azkals were pipped to top spot by a dominant Thailand side, but have still made the semis for the fourth time in the last five editions of the competition, and Erikkson expressed his delight at the ‘heart’ shown by his side.

“It was okay we qualified for the semifinals, everyone is happy. I like our team, I like it very much, we have a lot of good football players and we are playing with a big heart I’m proud of the team, we qualified and had a good game against Indonesia,” Erikkson told AFFSuzukiCup.com.

The Azkals will host Vietnam in the first leg of the second semi-final, and according to the manager, a Sunday kick-off means his side will have plenty of time to recover ahead of the big game.

Azkals captain Phil Younghusband, who was forced off following a clash of heads with Indonesia’s Fachruddin Aryanto, needed four stitches to stem the bleeding and will relish the prolonged period of rest. Erikkson though allayed any fears regarding his absence from the semi-finals.

“(The match against) Vietnam is in one week and we look forward to that. It’s good for all the players that the game is next Sunday because we need these days to recover.”

“Phil is our captain, our important player on the pitch. I know that they went for stitches and he was a little bit dizzy, but I don’t think it will be a problem for the next match.”

The Philippines have fallen at the semi-final stage on three separate occasions and will be looking to hurdle that barrier this time around.