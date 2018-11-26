After the football extravaganza that the group stage has provided in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, 65 goals have been registered – 21 of which have been scored by the current top 5 goal scorers.

Of these five certified finishers, three consider Nike as their weapons of choice while two are armed with Adidas.

So before we get all serious with the semifinals, here are the top 5 scorers in the group stage and, more importantly, their respective cleats:

5. Safuwan Baharudin (Singapore) – 3 goals

Baharudin, a defender and is currently associated with Malaysia Super league club Pahang FA, is a much welcome anomaly in this list after scoring a hat-trick against Timor-Leste through his positioning and killer-instinct from set pieces.

The feat makes him the Lions’ top scorer and the only centre-back to crack the top five.

Safuwan’s weapon of choice: Adidas X 18+

4. Zaquan Adha Radzak (Malaysia) – 3 goals

Zaquan Adha Radzak has been Harimau Malaya’s second most lethal finisher in the group stages, scoring against Laos and, most importantly, registering a brace against Myanmar that helped his side survive out of Group A.

👏 Zaquan Adha’s penalty goal that came just before the end of the 1st half that gave 🇲🇾 Malaysia a 2-0 lead over 🇲🇲 Myanmar!

#AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #MASvMYA Follow the match LIVE 👉 https://t.co/5piTTBSTI2 pic.twitter.com/3Sf0RLNels — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 24, 2018

The Kuala Lumpur FA forward seems to be increasing in stature as the competition heads into the knockout phase and will be crucial to the squad as they face mighty Thailand in the semifinals.

Zaquan’s weapons of choice: Mercurial Superfly 360 Elite/Nike Mercurial Vapor XI (Fire Pack)

3. Supachai Jaided (Thailand) – 3 goals

The War Elephants’ wonderkid has shown immensity for his team that is way beyond his years (he’s only 19 years of age).

His three goals proved to be crucial ones, especially the one he scored against the Philippines in an away fixture that gave them a precious point in a tough encounter that eventually proved crucial heading into their final group stage match against Singapore.

In that particular match against the Lions, he registered the second goal for his squad that started to cement their safe passage to the final four of the tournament.

🤦‍♂️ A bad clearance by 🇸🇬 Singapore allowed Supachai Jaided to extend 🇹🇭 Thailand’s lead!

#AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #THAvSIN Follow the match LIVE 👉 https://t.co/7jTNktAmov pic.twitter.com/28BmPf5Mqz — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 25, 2018

His exploits earned him plaudits from Thailand head coach Milovan Rajevac, and it seems that the future is bright for this young War Elephant.

Supachai’s weapons of choice: Adidas Predator/ Adidas X 18.1

2. Norshahrul Idlan Talaha (Malaysia) – 4 goals

Malaysia’s main man and talisman up front, Norshahrul has been on fire for the Harimau Malaya, scoring in three of the four matches for a total of four goals.

His biggest moment came in Malaysia’s final group stage match against Myanmar with their qualification to the semifinals on the line, as he was able to score the breakthrough goal in the 26th minute off a rebound en-route to a 3-0 win and a ticket to the last four of the tournament against Thailand.

😎 Norshahrul Idlan Talaha scored the opening goal for 🇲🇾 Malaysia after Mohamadou Sumareh’s attempt hit the crossbar! 🥅

#AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #MASvMYA Follow the match LIVE 👉 https://t.co/5piTTBSTI2 pic.twitter.com/TABvaxMtoA — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 24, 2018

Norshahrul’s weapon of choice: Mercurial Superfly Neymar colour-way

1. Adisak Kraisorn (Thailand) – 8 goals

The competition’s current top scorer, the War Elephants’ “Ultraman” – Adisak Kraisorn.

The Muangthong United striker started with a bang by notching six goals against Timor-Leste that set the tone for their campaign in the group stage.

Aside from that goal-scoring explosion, he was also able to find the back of the net against Indonesia and Singapore. He was stopped silent from scoring only once, against the Philippines.

🇹🇭 Thailand’s Adisak Kraisorn continues to sit pretty on top of the #AFFSuzukiCup18 scoring charts! Grabbing goal no. 🎱 of the tournament against 🇸🇬 Singapore!

#TimeToShine #THAvSIN pic.twitter.com/47qmNocWa9 — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 25, 2018

Such capability to sniff and get a goal for his team makes him the deadliest and in-form target man in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 at the moment.

All eyes are now set on him if he can continue in his lethal ways.

Ultraman Hit-Man’s Ultra-boots: Mercurial Superfly 360 Elite