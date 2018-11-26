Singapore crashed out of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup in the group stages following a string of below-par performances.

Not the most dominant of sides in the competition, Singapore struggled to impose their will on games, averaging just 47 per cent of the possession across four games.

They also attempted the third-fewest passes (1307) in the tournament, and sit only ahead of Laos and Timor-Leste in that regard.

However, a few players did manage to put in worthwhile efforts to try and inspire their side with the ball at feet.

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks at five of Singapore’s best passers in the competition:

#5 Shakir Hamzah (74 passes)

Shakir Hamzah finds himself occupying the fifth spot on this list. Having featured as a left-back for the first two games, he was offered a little more license to thrill in Singapore’s last 2 games although he could not quite make it count.

Shakir started all 4 of the Lions’ games, but was not at his most effective in terms of passing, completing just 64.3 per cent of his attempts, which amounted to 74 completed passes from an attempted 115.

He had similar numbers with respect to his long passes, finding his target 62.5 per cent of the time.

#4 Irfan Fandi (83 passes)

Irfan Fandi played all but 4 minutes of his side’s campaign in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup and completed 83 passes with a success rate of 72.8 per cent.

Irfan also provided 2 key passes, which is rather surprising considering he was slotted into the centre of the defence alongside Safuwan Baharudin.

50 per cent of his total passes were forwards and he also had a passable 45.7 per cent accuracy on his long-range attempts.

#3 Hariss Harun (98 passes)

Hariss enjoyed a relatively successful tournament from an individual perspective, notching a goal and an assist. He scored his side’s only goal in their opening encounter against Indonesia and looked commanding more often than not.

Hariss completed a total of 98 passes on 147 attempts, averaging 36.8 pass attempts per game. His attempts to drive his side forward and into threatening positions is evidenced by the fact that 51 per cent of his passes were in the forward direction.

He played every single minute of Singapore’s campaign but was ultimately unable to inspire them to a semi-final berth.

#2 Izzdin Shafiq (123 passes)

Izzdin Shafiq shares the top spot with Safuwan Baharudin, having completed 123 of his 169 attempted passes. Izzdin was not the most accurate of passers, finding his target just over 72% of the time.

Averaging just around 42 passes per game, Izzdin also provided 2 key passes and had a 50 per cent completion rate on his long passes.

However, he failed to influence proceedings as he would have liked from the centre of midfield, which ultimately contributed to his side’s failure to progress.

#1 Safuwan Baharudin (123 passes)

Safuwan played every single minute of the Lions’ campaign in the tournament, and completed 123 of 163 attempted passes.

With a total pass completion rate of 75.9 per cent, Safuwan was adept at playing out from the back and attempting to launch quick attacks from the centre of the defence.

However, quite surprisingly, it was his contributions in the opponent’s box that will truly be remembered in the competition.

Safuwan scored an incredible hat-trick against Timor-Leste, helping his side to a 6-1 victory and keeping his side’s chances of qualifying still alive at the time.

(All statistics provided by Opta)