FIFA Rankings: Predicting where the teams could stand after AFF Suzuki Cup group stage

With the latest FIFA World Rankings reveal right around the corner, we see what effect the AFF Suzuki Cup group stage has on the standings of Southeast Asian nations.

The potential rankings are provided by footyrankings.com.

#10 Timor Leste (196)

Timor Leste named the youngest side in the competition and even came close to delivering some shock results. However, in the end, the AFF playoff winners were running over by the big boys and exited the AFF Suzuki Cup without a win.

Post group stage, Timor Leste are expected to lose 10 points in their current total, which would mean that they end the month on 900 points. As a result, the Southeast Asian side can lose five places and end up 196th when November’s FIFA Rankings are revealed.

#9 Laos (184)

Laos were the second side to exit the AFF Suzuki Cup without a point on board. The Thimsad were drawn in the easier group of the two but still ended up pointless.

According to Footy Rankings, they are now expected to lose 14 points, the highest of any Southeast Asian nation, and could end up losing three places.

They are expected to be 184th when the latest rankings are revealed.

#8 Cambodia (172)

Keisuke Honda-led Cambodia side were put in Group A when the AFF Suzuki Cup draw was made. The Angkor Warriors had to face Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Laos in their four group matches.

However, even star forward Chan Vathanala couldn’t fir up against the ‘big boys’ of the group and they ended up losing three of their four matches. They did win their penultimate group game against Laos.

Nevertheless, Cambodia could potentially see themselves moving down on the FIFA rankings and could be ranked 172nd by the end of the month.

#7 Malaysia (167)

The 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup is turning out to be one to remember for the Malaysian fans. Not only did the Harimau Malaya had one of the best fan bases in the tournament, but they also had one of the best campaigns.

Malaysia found themselves paired against Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia in the ‘easier’ Group A and managed to beat three of the four teams.

As a result, they now find themselves in the semifinals and could also see an improvement in their FIFA ranking.

Footy Rankings marks Malaysia with the biggest point change (+10) out of all the ASEAN sides. As a result, they are now expected to move two places to 167th.

#6 Singapore (165)

Singapore exited the AFF Suzuki Cup on a disappointing note. The Lions knew that they needed to better Philippines’ result from the other game in order to progress.

However, while Philippines drew their match, Singapore lost to Thailand and were eliminated.

However, despite their exit, the Lions may not lose any points and are expected to remain 165th in the world.

#5 Indonesia (160)

One of the most disappointing teams in this edition of the ASEAN competition was Indonesia. Tim Garuda were looking to break their AFF curse, having never won the competition.

However, things started on a bad note for them, as they lost their opening match to Singapore. There wasn’t much improvement to come as well, as a loss against Thailand ensured their elimination from the competition.

Despite that, Tim Garuda are not expected to fall in the overall FIFA rankings. They are not expected to improve as well and are likely to stay at number 165 once the latest batch is out.

#4 Myanmar (139)

Yet another team who promised so much early on and failed to deliver was Myanmar. The Asian Lions were put in the easier of the two groups and were expected to move on to the semifinals.

However, the Aung Thu led side heartbreakingly exited the competition on the final matchday, despite leading the table till matchday 4.

Despite that, they are expected to make a move upwards in the FIFA rankings. By potentially gaining 5 points, the Asian Lions could be ranked 139th by the end of the month.

#3 Thailand (118)

The perennial AFF Suzuki Cup overachievers have enjoyed yet another stunning campaign so far. Thailand were drawn in the tougher group but progressed with ease, beating three of their four opponents.

They also scored 15 goals in those four matches, with 7 coming against Timor Leste in one match.

Thailand’s stellar performance in the competition so far means that they are the second highest gainers, in terms of points, in Southeast Asia. An expected change of +7 means that the War Elephants could by 118th by the end of the month.

#2 Philippines (114)

The star-studded Philippines were the early tournament favourites, alongside Thailand. This was due to the fact that several of their players had prior European experience. Furthermore, the appointment of Sven Goran Eriksson as the new manager sent shockwaves through Southeast Asia.

However, the Azkals barely made it through to the semifinals, after winning two and drawing two of their matches.

Nevertheless, their positive performances see could see them potentially gain 5 points and move to places up to 114th.

#1 Vietnam (100)

While Thailand one Group B of the AFF Suzuki Cup, Vietnam won Group A. The Golden Dragons were put alongside Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos, and progressed to the knockout stages without losing a single game.

They were also the only side not to concede a single goal throughout the entire group stage!

As a result, Vietnam are expected to be rewarded positively and could be seen occupying rank 100 on the FIFA rankings by the end of the month.

(Image Credits: Footy Rankings)