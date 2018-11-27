Philippines reached the semifinals of the AFF Suzuki Cup for the fourth time in history after holding Indonesia to a goalless draw at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta in their final group match.

The Azkals, under the guidance of former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, looks a good bet to go all the way in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 but will face their biggest challenge yet in the semifinals in the form of the high-flying Vietnam.

Here, FOX Sports Asia lists out the five players who have sprayed the most passes around the field as the Azkals go in search of a maiden ASEAN crown.

#5 Daisuke Sato (100 passes)

Daisuke Sato has announced that he will leave the Azkals camp before the semifinals as club assignment calls. And his absence will be heavily felt when Philippines take the field against Vietnam in the last four.

The 24-year-old full back who will return to Romanian Liga I side Sepsi OSK successfully completed a century of passes during the 299 minutes he was on the field — at a success rate of 78.1 per cent. He also has an impressive 93.9 per cent passing success rate in own half during that course.

#4 Carli de Murga (124 passes)

The big burly Philippines centre-back is a surprise addition to the list having made a total of 153 passes in the tournament so far. Of the 153, he has managed to complete 124 at a success rate of 81 per cent — decent numbers for a defender.

The 29-year-old also has contributed well in attack, especially in set-piece situations thanks to his physicality, firing three shots at goal and scoring with a header that turned out to be the winner against minnows Timor-Leste.

#3 Martin Steuble (139 passes)

The 30-year-old who netted in Philippines win over Timor-Leste comes in at No 3 completing 139 passes with a success rate of 80.8 per cent. Steuble has recorded a total of 172 passes in the 360 minutes that he has been on the field in the biennial football tournament.

The midfielder, who has 37 caps for the Azkals, has also a 100 per cent conversation rate scoring with the only shot he has taken in the tournament so far!

#2 Manuel Ott (152 passes)

Second on the list is Manny Ott, the 26-year-old Ceres-Negros midfielder has attempted 179 passes and completed 152 of them in the AFF Suzuki Cup so far. What is more impressive is the fact that he did so in just three games as he sat out of Philippines’ 3-2 win over Timor-Leste due to a minor knock.

And thus, when you consider just the average number of passes made during a match, the Germany-born star leads the chart with 59.7 passes attempted every 90 minutes compared to 43 passes attempted by Steuble and 51.4 passes attempted by his midfield partner who tops of this list at #1.

#1 John Patrick Strauss (164 passes)

The 22-year-old has been a revelation for Philippines in the AFF Suzuki Cup and has left quite an impression on the Azkals fans on his first major international tournament. The holding midfielder who plays for German second division side FC Erzgebirge Aue had only made his international debut back in October against Oman, coming on as a substitute.

But in four games for the Philippines at the tournament, Strauss has proved himself an asset for Eriksson’s team attempting 200 passes and completed 164 of them with a success rate of 82 per cent. Not only does his disrupt the opposition with his work rate in the middle of the park, but Strauss has also contributed well to attack collecting an assist as well.

(All statistics provided by Opta)