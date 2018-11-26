AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Match Day 5: The Top 5

As the group stage of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 comes to a close, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan picks the five best performers from Match Day 5.

After a fortnight of gruelling encounters, AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 has uncovered its final four.

From Group A, it is Vietnam who finished first after signing off with a 3-0 triumph over Cambodia, while Malaysia leapfrogged Myanmar into the top two – and a semi-final berth – after rising to the occasion and beating them 3-0.

Over in Group B, Thailand sealed a top-spot finish with a commanding 3-0 victory over Singapore that also eliminated their opponents, effectively securing Philippines’ place in the semis despite a 0-0 draw with Indonesia.

Here, FOX Sports Asia picks the five best performers from the final round of the group stage.

1) Nguyen Quang Hai (Vietnam)

Despite needing to beat Cambodia to be absolutely certain of their spot in the last four, Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo was confident enough to rest a host of key players and gave youngsters like Nguyen Tien Linh and Nguyen Phong Hong Duy a chance to impress.

Still, it was one of the “more-experienced” campaigners in Nguyen Quang Hai – only 21 and with just eight caps to his name – who led the way with a brilliant display.

Watch how Nguyen Quang Hai swiftly scored 🇻🇳's second goal of the game! #AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #VIEvCAM Follow the match LIVE: https://t.co/jK13QgxnIU pic.twitter.com/d9zApcq2Vv — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 24, 2018

Having initially been deployed as a central midfielder, Quang Hai was devastating in his return as one of the front three and the temptation must be there for Park to keep him in attack for the rest of the tournament.

2) Mohamadou Sumareh (Malaysia)

Having come under some criticism for a couple of ineffective displays in the earlier rounds, Mohamadou Sumareh deserves credit for upping his game when it mattered most.

Linking up well with right-back Syahmi Safari, Sumareh was a constant thorn in the flesh of the Myanmar defence and his acrobatic effort that came off the bar led to Norshahrul Idlan Talaha’s opener.

😎 Norshahrul Idlan Talaha scored the opening goal for 🇲🇾 Malaysia after Mohamadou Sumareh's attempt hit the crossbar! 🥅

#AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #MASvMYA Follow the match LIVE 👉 https://t.co/5piTTBSTI2 pic.twitter.com/TABvaxMtoA — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 24, 2018

There were still occasions where Sumareh lost possession too cheaply but, from the way he is constantly tracking back to help when Harimau Malaya are defending, there can be no faulting his work ethic and team-first attitude.

3) Patrick Reichelt (Philippines)

In what proved to be a cagey affair at the Gelora Bung Karno, there was a distinct lack of quality moment as Philippines and Indonesia played out a goalless stalemate.

Patrick Reichelt was one of the few bright sparks for the entire 90 minutes, always looking to get his team on the front foot and producing a handful of enterprising for forays forward.

Especially after captain Phil Younghusband came off injured in the first half, Reichelt took it upon himself to be a constant outlet for his team-mates and has continued to grow as the tournament wears on.

4) Hassan Sunny (Singapore)

It is scary to think that Thailand already beat Singapore 3-0 but it could have been by a far greater margin were it not for the heroics of Hassan Sunny.

Having missed out on Singapore’s last Suzuki Cup triumph in 2012 through injury, Hassan has once again suffered the misfortune – for the third consecutive tournament – of performing admirably but still being eliminated in the group stage.

He has been at his usual consistent best throughout the tournament but really shone as the Lions came under siege against Thailand, producing a brilliant one-on-one save against Adisak Kraisorn in the first half and also making a handful of smart stops after the break.

5) Sanrawat Dechmitr (Thailand)

It was clear from all the pre-match talk that Singapore knew who Thailand’s key man was but it’s one thing to know who to stop and another to be able to actually nullify him.

On Sunday, there was no stopping Sanrawat Dechmitr and his wand-like left foot.

🇹🇭 Thailand’s Adisak Kraisorn continues to sit pretty on top of the #AFFSuzukiCup18 scoring charts! Grabbing goal no. 🎱 of the tournament against 🇸🇬 Singapore!

#TimeToShine #THAvSIN pic.twitter.com/47qmNocWa9 — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 25, 2018

He was at the centre of everything good that Thailand created and – at this rate – coach Milovan Rajevac will find it impossible to ignore him for next January’s AFC Asian Cup 2019.