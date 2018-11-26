AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Have Singapore moved forward despite group-stage exit?

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan analyses if Singapore have made progress at AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 despite a third-consecutive group-stage elimination.

It was a campaign that started off so promisingly but finished with a familiar feeling.

For the third AFF Suzuki Cup in a row, Singapore – four-time champions in the tournament’s 22-year history – were eliminated at the group stage.

Despite victories over Indonesia and Timor-Leste, a 1-0 defeat to Philippines on Match Day 2 left the Lions needing a result on Sunday against the mighty Thailand at Bangkok’s Rajamangala Stadium no less.

And the Thais’ class ultimately prevailed as goals from Pansa Hemviboon, Supachai Jaided and Adisak Kraisorn condemned Singapore to a 3-0 defeat and a third-place finish in Group B.

On paper, finishing third behind Thailand and Philippines is not too bad a result, but where exactly were Singapore lacking in? And has progress really been made?

The Lions just don’t have enough quality at the moment… and that’s fine

While Singapore have no shortage of regionally-famous names, the fact of the matter remains that they are still behind the likes of Thailand, Vietnam and Philippines… and that should be accepted.

Hariss Harun, Hassan Sunny and Safuwan Baharudin are just about the only genuine “A-grade” players in the Lions´ squad at the moment, but the positive thing is that youngsters like Irfan Fandi, Zulqarnaen Suzliman and Ikhsan Fandi all gained valuable first-team experience at international level.

On the bench, the options that Fandi Ahmad had were not exactly mouthwatering although the Singapore coach perhaps should have tried to do more with them, which we will venture to shortly.

But while Singapore have nothing to be ashamed with the endeavor they displays, they are just not at the level of Thailand and Vietnam at the moment.

Why did young guns like Adam Swandi only warm the bench?

It seems highly curious that Adam Swandi – the 2018 Young Player of the Year in the Singapore Premier League – was only involved for 13 minutes in the entire tournament, and that came in the opening game against Indonesia.

Similarly, Iqbal Hussain – understandably erratic but a genuine talent – only had an injury-time cameo against in the 6-1 win over Timor-Leste, while M. Anumanthan, who has played a key role for AFC Cup ASEAN Zone champions Home United, did not even get onto the field.

Granted, depending of the team’s main objective of the Suzuki Cup, it can be a tough juggling act between getting results and giving youngsters a taste of tournament experience.

However, with no disrespect to the bottom-placed Timorese, that would have been a perfect game to see what Adam, Iqbal and Anumanthan were capable of, especially with Singapore already leading 4-1 at halftime.

Instead, established campaigners like Nazrul Nazari and Faris Ramli were brought on yet, in the crucial encounter with Philippines with the score still tied at 0-0, Fandi opted to throw 18-year-old Jacob Mahler into the deep end and he looked completely out of his depth.

This is in no way a slight on Mahler, who certainly has a bright future, but would a more seasoned youngster like Iqbal or Adam have been a savvier choice in such a high-pressure situation?

Do the Lions genuinely have a new attacking identity?

One notable difference has been the mood surrounding Singapore football, both from within the squad and in the stands.

Ikhsan Fandi’s acrobatic effort is probably the best goal of the game so far! 🔥#AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #SINvTLS Follow the match LIVE: https://t.co/B1CXrRJVNT pic.twitter.com/JeeAdpapbe — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 21, 2018

A large factor has been the appointment of Fandi as the interim coach of the national team, with a perceived emphasis on attacking football as compared to his predecessor V. Sundramoorthy, who has labelled by many as being a negative coach.

However, has there really been a difference?

In 2016, Singapore – under Sundram – picked up just one point from three games while this year, excluding the game against Timor-Leste given the new format of the tournament that sees each team play one match more, the Lions have three points from games against Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand.

Yet, from a goals perspective, Singapore have not improved on their scoring record without the six they netted against the Timorese.

Even then, five of those came from set-piece situations and only the 6th – which saw Safuwan Baharudin head home a cross from Hariss Harun – came from open play.

Again, discounting the additional game against Timor-Leste, the Lions had 18 shots for one goal, compared to 21 shots for one goal in 2016 (based on Opta statistics).

So, while there is genuinely renewed optimism in the camp, perhaps the jury is still out on whether or not Singapore have found a new attacking verve.

In conclusion…

There can be no underestimating the value of morale and belief in football and Fandi appears to have achieved what Sundram apparently could not do two years ago – getting his players giving 100 per cent.

That is good enough reason to Singapore fans to feel good about the state of affairs of the national team at the moment.

Nonetheless, there should be no papering over the cracks – as Fandi rightfully pointed out after the defeat to Thailand – that Southeast Asia’s top sides are still way ahead of the Lions.

It remains to be seen if Fandi continues on in the role and, if the argument is that he has reignited Singapore football among players and fans alike, then he should be given an opportunity to take the next steps forward.

Yet, whoever the man in charge is, there is obviously still work to be done before the Lions can reclaim their place among Southeast Asia’s elite.