AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Daisuke Sato concludes Azkals stint, squad down to 20

After helping the Azkals seize qualification to the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinals, left back Daisuke Sato concludes his participation in the biennial tournament to return to club duty with Romanian Liga I side Sepsi OSK.

The fullback has been a major factor for the Philippines during the group stage campaign with his pace and energy on the left flank.

His last game, a 0-0 draw against Indonesia in the Gelora Bung Karno could be considered as one of his most influential performances as he was able to disrupt the legitimate threats from the Garudas.

A timely tackle early in the second half proved to be a crucial one in which a small margin of error in timing could have sent an Indonesian attacker off to the Azkals’ goal with only goal-keeper Michael Falkesgaard to beat.

Now that his absence is confirmed from this point onwards, his replacement will have big shoes to fill and it could also change the dynamics of the Azkals’ play from a tactical viewpoint when they face Vietnam in the semifinals.

Sato’s departure back to Romania also further reduces the Azkals’ AFF Suzuki Cup squad down to 20 from an initial 23-man team, with goalkeeper Neil Etheridge (back to club duty with Cardiff Wales after his commitment to play only during the FIFA window) and midfielder Luke Woodland (out for the rest of the campaign after sustaining an injury in the first match against Singapore).

A natural left-back with a license to go forward down the left wing is a battling player with energy and pace to transition from a mainly defensive role to an occasional provider of chances through his crosses and rare foray into the opponents’ box.

He also is a capable left midfielder, showing his versatility, if the need arises as demonstrated during the match against Thailand last November 21 in Panaad Stadium that ended in a 1-1 draw.

After that particular match, Sato pointed out that his aim is to be able to provide the best possible performance for the squad regardless of the situation or the need from him.

“It was not my original position (playing as a left midfielder) but every time I step on the pitch I always give my best for the team. It doesn’t matter how many minutes (I play, whether) 90 minutes (or) 70 minutes, I just give my best out there.”

Sato’s AFF Suzuki Cup campaign may have come to an end from an individual player’s standpoint, but his impact as a hardworking outfield player for the Azkals could never be denied.