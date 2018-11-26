AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Philippines Stephan Schrock slams Bima Sakti’s ‘Half Blood’ comments

Bima Sakti angered Philippines fans when he called their players ‘half-blood’, ahead of their AFF Suzuki Cup fixture. However, the comment seemed to anger Philippines midfielder Stephan Schrock, who has responded via a Facebook post.

Stephan Schrock and Philippines took on Indonesia in their final group game of the AFF Suzuki Cup. The Azkals were second in the table but still needed a favourable result to make it through to the semifinals.

However, despite playing out a drab draw against Tim Garuda, Philippines made it to the semifinals thanks to other results going their way.

Before the match, Indonesia’s coach Bima Sakti had made some comments in the press conference which didn’t sit well with the fans. Sakti indicated that his side was at a disadvantage due to their opposite numbers being ‘half-bloods’:

“They are physically big and tall, and have many half-blood players. The main thing for us is, we are ready to face their set pieces. The Philippines also have good organisation in both defence and attack. But we will give everything on this match and do our best to provide the win to our people,” said Sakti.

After yesterday’s match, however, Philippines midfielder Stephan Schrock responded to the ‘half-blood’ comments indirectly.

Schrock shared a Facebook post which read as follows:

“Call us half-bloods all day, but once we’ve met, only half of you will be left.”

The former Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim man will now line up with his Philippines teammates in the semifinals against Vietnam.