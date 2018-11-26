AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Malaysia fans likely to get discounted air tickets for encounter against Thailand in Bangkok

AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes has promised to look into the possibility of arranging chartered flights for the Malaysia fans who want to travel to Bangkok for the second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal against Thailand. The air tickets for those flights will be cheaper for the fans.

A number of Malaysian fans tweeted to Fernandes, requesting a chartered flight for the fans to travel to Thailand. In reply, the AirAsia CEO replied, “Looking into it.”

Hello @tonyfernandes @AirAsia ! Will u offer any chartered flight to all “Ekor Harimau Malaya” for this upcoming #AFFSuzukiCup2018 semifinal in Bangkok? We need KUL-DMK-KUL flight for supporting our Harimau Malaya!! I still remember in 2012 with “SemangatHarimauMuda” plane 🐯🇲🇾💪🏼 — Mohd Fardy Rafeq (@IamFardyRafeq) November 26, 2018

Hi Tan Sri @tonyfernandes ! Can @AirAsia make a special charted flight for “ekor” Harimau Malaya to Bangkok for the second leg of #AFFSuzuki2018 ? pic.twitter.com/mzTDkcINJu — Semuanya BOLA (@mysemuanyabola) November 25, 2018

Looking into it. — Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes) November 26, 2018

Thank you, Tan Sri. :3#AlwaysAFan Harimau Malaya fans right now: pic.twitter.com/0Zu7qWcUgx — Semuanya BOLA (@mysemuanyabola) November 26, 2018

Malaysia, after finishing second in their group, qualified for the semifinals of the AFF Suzuki Cup and fixed a meeting with Thailand, who topped the other group. The first leg of the semifinal between the two sides will be played on 1st December at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

The second leg is scheduled for 5th December and will be played at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok.