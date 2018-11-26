Defending champions Thailand have been superb in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 and cruised into the semifinals of the tournament as Group B toppers. A lot of it goes down to how the team has gelled together and players have been on a similar wavelength.

And here it is…. How things look in Group B after five matchdays! Thailand and Philippines make it through from the ‘Group of Death’!#INAvPHI #THAvSIN #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/iBPK57GfFq — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 25, 2018

Here FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the five best passers for Thailand in the group stage of the tournament.

#5 Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri (117 passes)

The left-back was a regular starter for Thailand in the group stage, starting all the four encounters. In the 360 minutes that he was on the pitch, Korrakot attempted 157 passes but could complete only 117 of them at a pass completion rate of 74.5%.

The 30-year-old was instrumental for his side in the attack as he played three successful crosses, four key passes and got two assists out of them. He scored a goal as well (that too, direct from a corner kick!), capping off an incredible group stage performance.

#4 Chalermpong Kerdkaew (128 passes)

The centre-back started all four matches for the defending champions as well. Chalermpong attempted 153 passes and completed 128 of those at a completion rate of 83.7%.

The 32-year-old will be a crucial player for Thailand when they meet Malaysia in the semifinal of the tournament over two legs.

#3 Thitipan Puangchan (155 passes)

The central midfielder played over 350 minutes in the group stage and attempted 184 passes. 155 of those passes were succesful – a pass completion rate of 84.2% – putting him third on the list for best Thailand passers.

The 25-year-old is a vital player for the defending champions and Thailand fans would hope he continues his form in the semifinal as well.

#2 Tanaboon Kesarat (166 passes)

The defensive midfielder had an incredible 89.7% pass completion rate as he made 166 successful passes out of the 185 attempted in the group stage. Starting all four matches for the defending champions, Tanaboon shielded the defence well and was instrumental as Thailand conceded only three goals.

More of the same in the semifinal and the defending champions would get a step closer to holding on to the AFF Suzuki Cup title.

#1 Sanrawat Dechmitr (185 passes)

Another regular starter with four starts and 359 minutes played, the attacking midfielder was the best passer for his side, attempting 220 passes, 185 of which were successful – a pass completion rate of 84.1%.

The 29-year-old has a staggering four assists to his name from the four group stage encounters as well.

(All statistics are provided by Opta)