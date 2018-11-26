Indonesia’s AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 journey was marred by a lot of off-field issues. They were knocked out of the group stage after having added only four points from as many matches. Though the players gave it all, it just wasn’t meant to be for the Garudas this year.

And here it is…. How things look in Group B after five matchdays! Thailand and Philippines make it through from the ‘Group of Death’!#INAvPHI #THAvSIN #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/iBPK57GfFq — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 25, 2018

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks at the top five pass masters from Indonesia in their AFF Suzuki Cup journey.

#5 Putu Gede Juni Antara (76 passes)

The right-back from Bhayangkara FC started three of the four group stage matches for his side. He attempted 100 passes in the 269 minutes he was on the pitch and 76 of those found his teammates.

With a 76% pass completion rate, Putu Gede completed fifth most passes for Indonesia in the AFF Cup.

#4 Zulfiandi (106 passes)

Like Putu Gede, Zulfiandi started three of the four matches for Indonesia and in the 255 minutes he spent on the pitch in the tournament, he attempted as many as 122 passes.

With an 86.9% pass completion rate, 106 of those passes found one of the defensive midfielder’s teammates. Zulfiandi got on the scoresheet once as well.

#3 Fachrudin Aryanto (138 passes)

Fachrudin played all the four matches for Indonesia, starting three of them. All in all, the centre-back attempted 173 passes, 138 of which found his teammates (79.8% pass completion rate), making him the third-best passer for Indonesia in the tournament.

The 29-year-old scored a goal in the tournament as well.

#2 Hansamu Yama Pranata (189 passes)

Hansamu started all the four matches for Indonesia and attempted a total of 225 passes. With an 84% completion rate, 189 of those passes were successful.

The 23-year-old completed 65.3% of his long passes as well.

#1 Evan Dimas (198 passes)

Most number of completed passes by an Indonesian in the tournament were made by Evan Dimas. The midfielder attempted 231 passes, 198 of which found one of his teammates – a pass completion rate of 85.7%.

Evan played all 360 minutes for Indonesia but couldn’t help his side qualify for the last four.

(All stats are provided by Opta)