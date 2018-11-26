Indonesia’s AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 went off the rails right from the get go

As the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 group stage draws to a close, Kelvin Leong delves deep into what went wrong for Indonesia after they crashed out of Group B without putting up much of a fight.

So much talent yet the Indonesians disappointed at the main event once again.

Tim Garudas were supposed to mount a serious title challenge at this edition but were almost on their way out after the opening loss to Singapore.

What followed was an ugly spate that saw the supporters boycott the home matches as the players fumbled about on the pitch.

So what exactly went wrong for the perennial underachievers from Southeast Asia?

Changing coaches a fortnight before the tournament

Indonesia has had a good year in international football, especially at the youth level. All signs were pointing towards a first AFF Suzuki Cup title but the wheels came off even before a ball was kicked.

With two weeks before the opening Group B game against Singapore, head coach Luis Milla failed to agree to a new contract and vacated his role. In came Bima Sakti who was previously assisting the Spaniard at the U-23 level.

Bima had little time to formulate a game plan but was upbeat about his team’s chances going into the tournament.

The 23-man squad he selected was probably carried over from Milla’s plans but tactically, the former Indonesian national team captain is not on par with the rest of the competition.

His tactics relied heavily on an anchor midfielder spraying passes forward to the wingers to work their magic and when that failed, he couldn’t alter the course of disaster fast enough.

It remains to be seen if the 42-year-old will be kept in the hot seat but chances are, a foreign tactician with more experience will take over the reins.

Gelora Bung Karno fortress never came to live

Every time the Suzuki Cup comes around, much of the pre-tournament stories will certainly contain at least one narrative on how the Gelora Bung Karno will be the most feared venue for any visiting nation.

However, after the team’s poor showing against Singapore which led to a defeat in the opening encounter, the Indonesian fans rallied to boycott their home matches and that came with an adverse impact on the team.

About 15,000 spectators filled the 77,193-seater for the 3-1 win over Timor-Leste while the same attendance figure was reported for the drab draw against the Azkals.

This new Suzuki Cup format was meant to give teams a better home advantage and while the likes of Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Malaysia and Singapore have maximized it, Indonesia fans became their team’s own worst enemy by staying away.

When the majestic ground is filled to the brim, very few stadiums around the world has that same aura to strike fear and intimidate the visiting team. For Indonesia to succeed, the Gelora Bung Karno must come back to life, and quickly.

No Plan B besides playing through Evan Dimas

Timnas Indonesia saw the birth of arguably the most talented player they had in their weaponry when Evan Dimas made his senior debut at the end of 2014.

Since then, the 23-year-old has been touted as the future of the senior team as the Garudas looked to end their unlucky AFF Suzuki Cup streak, which saw them finish runners-up in five editions.

The former Selangor FA talent is undoubted but from the first minute against Singapore, Bima’s game plan was for Evan to drop deep, carry the ball and orchestrate his team’s offensive drills.

While there were fleeting moments against Singapore, Philippines, Thailand and Timor-Leste, where the game plan worked, Indonesia failed to come up with a Plan B when their prodigal star was nullified by the opponents.

For Indonesia to stand a real chance of finally lifting the elusive Suzuki Cup trophy, the coaching staff must ensure they have more than one tactical plan when the ‘Evan Formation’ fails.