AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Rajevac hails Thai wonderkid Supachai Jaided’s performance against Singapore

Thailand produced a solid performance against Singapore enroute to a 3-0 win and seizing top spot in Group B of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018. Head coach Milovan Rajevac was pleased with his wards’ overall performance, but singled out one player – 19-year-old Supachai Jaided.

After the match, the Serbian head coach said he was pleased with his squad’s showing on the night.

“I’m quite satisfied with the result and the fact that we qualified for the semifinals,” shared Rajevac.

The War Elephants’ gaffer also noted that his team executed the plan well, while at the same time, hailing Singapore for a battling performance.

“Singapore tried hard and were fighting, but we got what we wanted from this match. We played exactly how we wanted but we want to congratulate Singapore team for a fair match. We were very aware of how Singapore were going to play today and the players responded well and had the entire match under control.”

He heaped praise on Thailand’s Buriram United prodigy, Supachai, who scored his squad’s second goal in the first half.

“It’s a great thing to have such a young player who has great talent. He has the ability to score goals and what’s great is he’s (playing) in the Thai League, where most of the strikers are foreign imports, so it’s great to see him come to this level and score goals. He has a great and bright future ahead of him.”

Thailand’s head coach has just spoken volumes on Supachai Jaided, and based from what the player has shown (he now has three goals in this year’s AFF Suzuki Cup), the sky’s the limit for Supachai.