Three times that the Philippines reached the AFF Suzuki Cup semifinals

The Philippines have just reached the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinals after earning a point off a goalless draw against Indonesia.

But let’s take a brief look-back at the three times that the Azkals were able to feature in three straight semifinals of the biennial Southeast Asian football tournament (2010, 2012, 2014).

2010 – The breakthrough

This is when it all started for the Azkals. A group stage that produced the biggest upset as The Philippines pulled off a major coup against defending champions and hosts Vietnam set the tone for the Azkals onwards a one win and two draws record in the group stages.

The earned results proved to be enough for them to finish second in Group B and on to the semifinals against Indonesia.

However, the semifinals against the Garudas proved to be to high a mountain to climb as the Philippines played both legs in Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta due to the lack of a footballing facility in the country.

Such a setup resulted to the Azkals bowing out against Indonesia. Despite the exit, it proved to be a milestone tournament for the Philippines, then considered a minnow in football, by reaching the semifinals for the first time in their history of competing in the Suzuki Cup.

Phil Younghusband (now captain of the national team) scored a goal while Chris Greatwich (now current Azkals assistant coach and Kaya manager) was able to notch two goals under his name.

2012 – A quick return to the semis

After that breakthrough 2010 the Philippines were able to come up with another decent performance in the 212 editionas they finished once again second in their group A with two wins and a loss.

The semifinals this time was against Singapore, who eventually became the Champion, in which the Lions were able to triumph with a slim 1-0 aggregate scoreline.

The Philippines concluded the campaign scoring four goals with four different players scoring a goal each – Emelio “Chieffy” Caligdong, Angel Guirado, Paul Mulders and Phil Younghusband

2014 – Reaching the semis is now no fluke

Another solid performance in the group stage with two wins and one loss resulted to the Azkals finishing second in Group A and earned their survival to proceed into the semifinals.

However, the Philippines’ were drawn against powerhouse Thailand in the semifinals in which the War Elephants were able to win via an aggregate scoreline of 3-0.

At the conclusion of their campaign the Philippines were able to register the most goals scored , with nine, as Phil Younghusband and Patrick Reichelt scored two goals each while Manuel Ott, Martin Steuble, Paul Mulders, Rob Gier, and Simone Rota scored a goal each.

Back to the semis in 2018 – What’s next?

After failing to survive the group stage in last 2016, this 2018 the Azkals are back again in the semifinals for the fourth time. Will this be the year they’ll get to the finals?

Let’s find out!